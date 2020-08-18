Method Named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 and Top 50 Places to Work Lists

SALT LAKE CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech PR firm Method Communications today announced that it has been named to the Agency Elite Top 100 and Top 50 Places to Work lists by PRNEWS. The winning organizations exemplify exceptional work among PR agencies as well as efforts related to building company culture, such as diversity and inclusion, gender equality, career development, giving back to the community, work-life balance and more.

"We're honored to be recognized by PRNEWS for all of the incredible work our team has done. From the beginning, Method has been a values-based organization, shaped by a clear foundation of guiding principles and a singular focus on authentic relationships," said co-founder and CEO David Parkinson. "Our clients will attest that we're true strategic partners who often feel like we are part of their internal teams. We're exhaustively thorough and thoughtful when crafting PR and marketing programs and constantly think of new and creative methods to build the best possible narrative to bring positive attention to the companies and executives we work with."

In these unprecedented times, Method has continued to distinguish itself as an ally to its clients and has pivoted quickly to aid with crisis management and develop new campaigns that are sensitive to fluctuating budgets. Throughout each phase of the pandemic — crisis mode, the "new normal," and looking towards recovery — Method has adjusted to ensure clients are timely and thoughtful to avoid critical missteps.

Central to the company culture is Method Matters More, an initiative that ensures leadership prioritizes the needs of its team over anything else. This has allowed Method to build its strongest asset – a foundation of award-winning talent that consistently delivers outstanding results for the company's clients.

More than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Method doubled down on work-life balance by introducing "Method Anywhere." This progressive program empowers employees to take their work anywhere at any time, so work can fit into their lives rather than vice versa. Although work flexibility has always been a part of Method's offerings, the new program codifies it, reinforcing the benefit, which the company's executives credit for helping the company keep some of its best talent.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City and London, Method has established itself as an agency partnering with Fortune 500 companies as well as some of the biggest names in tech, including 1Password, Adyen, Confluent, Facebook, Galileo, PagerDuty, Podium, SurveyMonkey and Vivint Smart Home.

