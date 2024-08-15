Method of Everything Obtained Data About the Origin of the Universe

All of humanity is invited to contest the evidence of a super-deterministic universe.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A scientific journal recently published the discovery by Olympic artist Manuel S. Morales of how motion creates states of existence, and since the findings are absolute and universal, all of humanity is invited to test for themselves if the source of their existence confirms the evidence obtained.

"Superdeterminism Empirically Confirmed – Evidence Reveals How The Universe Was Created" Something (the universe) from Nothing (motion) The evolution of objects of motion

In the peer-reviewed manuscript, Morales documents how experimenter bias has led to the misinterpretation and misunderstanding of the fundamental mechanics of a super-deterministic universe that predetermined how physical existence came to be and evolved. The culprit of the misadventure of using effects of existence, that which can be observed or measured, as the cause of effects of existence, i.e., self-causality, has been identified. The human brain uses coding to make sense of the outside world. As such, how we think (logic) is how we speak. In linguistic studies, word order typology identifies that the human brain uses two mutually exclusive logic codes. One code is currently used to study nature. The other code was used to conduct Morales's annual nonlocal no-go experiment from 2000-2012.

The Morales experiment consisted of four experiments. Two mutually exclusive and jointly exhaustive nonlocal no-go experiments (cause) directly correlated with two local experiments (effect) thereby eliminating ambiguity or the need for statistical inference. The experiment confirmed it is impossible to conduct any local experiment until the causal functions of motion, direct selection, and indirect selection come-to-exist. This means that said functions are predetermined nonlocal hidden variables such that they cannot preexist or be existent yet are necessary initial conditions for the local existence of its effects. This is how nature obtains something (the universe) from nothing (motion). Understanding that states of existence are objects of motion, the entire human race (objects of motion) can test if the findings are valid or not via the Final Selection Experiment as presented in the manuscript.

When accounting for the nonlocal functions of motion as predetermined conditions to conduct all local experiments, the results revealed that false-positive and false-negative empirical evidence is inherent with two mutually exclusive and jointly exhaustive fundamental variables. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct mutually exclusive parallel experiments to eliminate false data generated by the initial condition of two mutually exclusive predetermined nonlocal functions. In layman's terms, this means that motion is causal in that everything that exists is predetermined by how it came to exist. Effects of existence, regardless of microscopic or macroscopic scale, are not self-causal. As such, the discovery of nonlocal hidden variables mandates a fundamental change in the methods used to study nature to avoid the practice of experimenter bias and thereby advance science accordingly for the betterment of mankind.

