Method Security Raises $26 Million to Build Autonomous Systems for American Cyber Resilience

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Blackstone, Method is developing a full-spectrum platform that enables the U.S. Government and critical enterprises to continuously test, strengthen, and evolve their defenses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity company Method Security today announced $26 million in combined Seed and Series A funding to accelerate the deployment of its autonomous cyber platform with the U.S. Government and critical enterprises.

The funding rounds were led by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, with participation from Blackstone Innovations Investments, Crossbeam Ventures (Michael Ovitz), NFDG, Forward Deployed Ventures, Pax Ventures, Phil Venables (Strategic Security Advisor, Google), WndrCo, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta, 515 Ventures), Ryan Noon (Chairman, Material Security), and Aaron Levie (CEO, Box).

"America's critical institutions have been thrown into perpetual cyber conflict without the tools they need to win, while AI is enabling our adversaries to operate at unprecedented scale," said co-founder and CEO Sam Jones. "At Method, we build systems that safely harness autonomy to deliver a decisive advantage to the teams defending what matters most."

Method fuses offensive and defensive capabilities into a full-spectrum platform, enabling operators to achieve visibility, challenge their estates, and outpace their adversaries. By integrating diverse data sources into a digital twin, Method provides operators with an interconnected map of resources, configurations, and exposures. This serves as the foundation for simulating autonomous attacks with extreme precision and trust.

"Cyber resilience requires a system that applies autonomy for both offense and defense. We believe Method is building the team and platform our critical institutions need to defend themselves in this new paradigm," said Mark Crane, Partner at General Catalyst.

Central to the company's mission of defending America's critical institutions, Method was founded as a dual-use company. The platform is deployed with customers in the Department of Defense, U.S. Federal Government, and Fortune 500.

"Cyber conflict is moving at machine speed," said David Ulevitch, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "With state actors now weaponizing AI at scale, U.S. cyber operators need new autonomous systems to compete. Method is building the first system that truly operationalizes autonomy for cyber defense: a platform that can continuously test, adapt, and strengthen our most critical institutions. Their team and technology are built to deliver that advantage."

The company was founded by CEO Sam Jones, CTO Sean Hacker, and President Daniel Kelly. The founding team combines deep technical and operational expertise from Palantir, NSA, U.S. Air Force, CIA, AWS, CrowdStrike, Shield AI, and Microsoft.

About Method Security

Method Security builds autonomous cyber systems for America's top security teams. Its platform fuses offensive and defensive capabilities into a trusted autonomy framework that enables continuous visibility, testing, and resilience at scale. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York City and Washington, D.C., Method serves the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and Fortune 500.

