method® Teams Up with Minted® for Latest Collection Featuring Designs by Independent Artists

"Minted gives artists a place to gain exposure and build their business through their creative expression, making them a natural fit for method's 'design for good' platform," said Connie Chen, VP of Brand Marketing at method. "At method, we truly view cleaning as an act of creative expression. We're thrilled to join forces with Minted to combine their captivating artwork and artist stories with our plant-based ingredients and inspired scents."

"method is celebrated for bringing thoughtful design to all spaces of the home," said Mariam Naficy, Minted Founder and CEO. "We are proud to partner with a purpose-driven brand to continue our mission of bringing the best in independent design to people everywhere. Our crowdsourced model enables Minted to understand what consumers want, and offers a unique value to our partners."

Using the work of four Minted artists as both the inspiration and backdrop, the method brand has created four new fragrances brought to life through this limited-edition hand and dish collection including:

Bloomy Bouquet – Features the artwork of Seattle -based Minted designer Rachel Nanfelt , –whose inspiration comes from her love of bold patterns, great type and lots of color. This beautiful botanical pattern is brought to life by a lush and luxurious floral fragrance with hints of lily and orchid.

Features the artwork of -based Minted designer , –whose inspiration comes from her love of bold patterns, great type and lots of color. This beautiful botanical pattern is brought to life by a lush and luxurious floral fragrance with hints of lily and orchid. Ocean Drift – Features the artwork of Brooklyn -based Minted artist Tommy Kwak , who is inspired by forms in nature and natural landscapes. Tommy's dramatic, aquatic ocean photography is brought to life by a cool, marine fragrance with a deep blend of nautical notes.

Features the artwork of -based Minted artist who is inspired by forms in nature and natural landscapes. Tommy's dramatic, aquatic ocean photography is brought to life by a cool, marine fragrance with a deep blend of nautical notes. Tropical Cloud – Features the artwork of Montana -based Minted artist Mya Bessette , who enjoys being surrounded by contrasting styles. The tropical hues of this colorful painting are complemented by a fresh and fruity fragrance starring notes of mangosteen and passion fruit.

Features the artwork of -based Minted artist who enjoys being surrounded by contrasting styles. The tropical hues of this colorful painting are complemented by a fresh and fruity fragrance starring notes of mangosteen and passion fruit. Wild Wood – Features " Gibsonia ," the artwork of Pennsylvania -based Minted artist Erin Niehenke , whose interests have stemmed from a passion for creating. This big, bold, woodblock print is perfectly paired with a spicy, warm and woody fragrance that has notes of cedarwood and amber.

For more information on the method x Minted collection, visit www.methodhome.com .

ABOUT PEOPLE AGAINST DIRTY

People Against Dirty is a company made up of two brands – method and Ecover – filled with fearless thinkers, mad scientists and adventurous designers who believe in defying the status quo with innovation and optimism. We take cleaning seriously – but not ourselves. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Francisco, method (methodhome.com) is the pioneer of premium planet-friendly and design-driven home, fabric and personal care products. Formulated with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients, method puts the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. Also playing an important role at People Against Dirty is Ecover (ecover.com) the revered pioneering European-based line of ecological cleaning products that has had an enormous impact on the world of cleaning – and a positive impact on the planet.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is a design platform whose mission it is to bring the best in independent design to consumers everywhere. The company's art, stationery, and textiles products have reached over 75 million homes worldwide.

Minted uses technology to bring unique, best-selling design to market at scale. Using its crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward product. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to share and sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launch in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content and home decor, as well as serve major retailers and consumer products brands with data-backed design through licensing and wholesale partnerships.

Minted is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and currently employs 350+ full-time employees plus additional temporary workers during the holiday season. The company has raised over $300M from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors include Marissa Mayer, Jeremy Stoppelman, Julia & Kevin Hartz, Yishan Wong, and more.

