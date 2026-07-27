method Turns Its Iconic Body Wash Bottles Into Canvases With New Limited-Edition Artist Collection

Seven next-generation Latinx artists collaborate on custom fragrances and designs inspired by the cities, cultures and communities that shaped their creative journeys.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- method®, the personal care brand known for transforming everyday routines into meaningful rituals, is bringing together artists from seven cities to reimagine its iconic body wash bottles. Each limited-edition bottle reflects the neighborhoods and traditions that shaped the artist behind it, creating a limited-edition collection rooted in self-expression.

Limited-Edition Artist Collection

method continues to reimagine personal care through thoughtful design and distinctive fragrance. The Artist Collection honors the cities, cultures and communities that continue to shape Latinx creativity, translating those influences into custom fragrances and bottle designs. By bringing these artistic perspectives beyond gallery walls and into the shower, method invites consumers to shower in creativity and find inspiration in a daily ritual.

Carrying that inspiration to life, Puerto Rican artist Larissa De Jesús Negrón said, "My design celebrates the feeling of welcoming nature into the home, and the tropical fragrance deepens that connection. Together, they embody a relationship with the natural world that has always been central to my practice as an artist."

method Limited Edition Artist Collection:

San Juan — Larissa De Jesús Negrón : Scent: pineapple, tangerine, white peach Design: a vivid celebration of San Juan's landscape—florals, mountains and the island's natural abundance rendered in color.

Miami — Derek Abella : Scent: lily of the valley, amber, rose Design: two hands playing dominoes surrounded by palms, symbolizing Miami as a place of relaxation and community.

New York City — Camila Rosa : Scent: vanilla chai, cashmere, santal Design: New York and Latinx identity woven together—the city alive with movement outside, the figure at its center rooted in heritage and self.

Los Angeles — Mel Depaz : Scent: water lily, coconut, solar bloom Design: a picado paper as a tribute to Los Angeles—butterflies representing transformation and cultural roots, rendered in the vibrant cut-paper tradition.

Chicago — Maria Garcia Vargas : Scent: raspberry, heavy cream, layer cake Design: Chicago's skyline rises behind a bold, blooming heart—a love letter to the city and the communities that bring it to life.

Phoenix — Ashley Macias : Scent: cactus blossoms, white sands, jasmine Design: cactus flowers push through desert terrain, a celebration of the beauty and resilience that blooms in the harshest conditions.

Houston — David Maldonado : Scent: peach nectar, honey, sweet vanilla Design: a Houston astronaut, a raised rose and a monarch butterfly—the design captures the city's ambition, roots, and soul in one bold frame.



The collection also celebrates method's San Francisco roots with a bottle depicting the Golden Gate Bridge and the Painted Ladies.

Reflecting on her design, Brazilian artist Camila Rosa said, "My work has always been about celebrating those who don't fit the mold—their strength, their stories, their joy. I wanted this design to represent the people I capture in my art—bold and completely themselves."

The limited-edition body wash collection is formulated with nourishing ingredients to cleanse and moisturize skin, made without parabens and phthalates, cruelty-free, and packaged in bottles (excluding caps) composed of 80% recycled plastic (PCR).

Starting July 15, the limited-edition body wash collection will be available while supplies last at retailers nationwide and methodproducts.com. Select designs will be available exclusively at Walmart (Ashley Macias, David Maldonado), Target (Camila Rosa), and Ulta Beauty (Mel Depaz, Maria Garcia Vargas). Each 18-oz. body wash has a suggested retail price starting at $8.99.

For more information, please visit methodproducts.com. Image assets of the new products can be found here.

About method:

method (methodproducts.com) creates home cleaning and personal care products designed to transform routine into ritual. With a bold, design-driven approach and a commitment to powerful scent and formulas designed with the future in mind, method brings a fresh perspective to the everyday. From its iconic packaging to its sensory-first approach, method challenges stale category norms — reimagining mundane spaces like the bathroom, kitchen, and beyond as spaces for creativity, confidence, and self-expression.

SOURCE method products