method® expands its personal care portfolio with new body wash tonics and hydrating serum hand washes

The new Body Wash Tonics are body washes formulated with a blend of key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, antioxidants and colloidal oatmeal, delivering key benefits including improved skin texture, enhanced moisture, visible skin relief, clarifying and brightening.

According to a survey (Barrows, 2025), 80% of people surveyed agree they use different products every time they shower, highlighting demand for versatility in everyday routines. With different functionalities, the Body Wash Tonics can be mixed and matched to create personalized shower routines tailored to specific skin needs.

Body Wash Tonic: Benefits and Key Ingredients

method ® Body Wash Tonic — Moisture Enhancing — Amino Acids + Hyaluronic Acid — Lily, Sandalwood, Musk scent

Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth.





Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth. method ® Body Wash Tonic — Moisture Enhancing — Amino Acids + Hyaluronic Acid — Amber Wood, Musk, Lavender scent

Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth.





Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth. method ® Body Wash Tonic — Micro Buffing — Bamboo Dust + AHA + PHA — Lavender, Eucalyptus, Rose scent

Gently exfoliates to improve the look of rough, bumpy skin while leaving the skin feeling soft and silky.





Gently exfoliates to improve the look of rough, bumpy skin while leaving the skin feeling soft and silky. method ® Body Wash Tonic — Micro Buffing — Bamboo Dust + AHA + PHA — Ginger, Cardamom, Cedar Wood scent

Gently exfoliates to improve the look of rough, bumpy skin while leaving the skin feeling soft and silky.





Gently exfoliates to improve the look of rough, bumpy skin while leaving the skin feeling soft and silky. method® Body Wash Tonic — Barrier Supporting — Fatty Acids + Colloidal Oatmeal — Fragrance Free

Visibly improves the appearance of rough, dry skin and delivers long-lasting moisture to support overall skin barrier.

Body Wash Tonic Exclusives at Ulta Beauty

method ® Body Wash Tonic — Moisture Enhancing — Amino Acids + Hyaluronic Acid — Cherry Blossom, Vanilla, Sugar scent

Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth.





Gentle on skin and helps to visibly improve the surface of skin, leaving it soft and smooth. method ® Body Wash Tonic — Ultra Comforting — Antioxidants, Vitamins + Hydrolyzed Oat Protein — Fragrance Free

Provides visible skin relief, calms skin and supports overall skin barrier.





Provides visible skin relief, calms skin and supports overall skin barrier. method® Body Wash Tonic — Skin Clarifying — Salicylic Acid, AHA + Azelaic Acid — Apple, Peach, Pineapple scent

Non-comedogenic, brightens skin, and reduces the appearance of dullness and large pores, leaving skin smooth and glowy.

Hydrating Serum Hand Washes elevate hand care

The demand for skin-benefit formulas extends beyond the shower and to the sink. According to a hand wash survey (Barrows, 2025), 83% of consumers say skincare and wellness benefits matter most when choosing a hand soap. To meet this need, method has introduced dermatologist-tested Hydrating Serum Hand Washes, formulated with hydrolyzed jojoba esters, allantoin, and glycerin to moisturize hands and support both the skin barrier and the skin's microbiome. The collection includes scents such as pure peace, simply nourish, mindful matcha, sea + surf, and coco twist (an Ulta Beauty exclusive).

Products designed with the future in mind

method Body Wash Tonics and Hydrating Serum Hand Washes are cruelty free, suitable for sensitive skin, and formulated without sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Both product bottles (excluding caps and pumps) are made from 80% recycled plastic (PCR).

Availability and Pricing

method Body Wash Tonics retail for $12.99 USD and Hydrating Serum Hand Washes retail for $4.99 USD.

For more information please visit methodproducts.com. Image assets of the new products can be found here.

Barrows Conscious Curator Shower Survey, Aug 2025; Mintel Soap-Bath-Shower US 2025 Barrows Internal Older Millennial Hand Wash Survey, Aug 2025

About method products: method (methodproducts.com) creates home cleaning and personal care products designed to transform routine into ritual. With a bold, design-driven approach and a commitment to powerful scent and formulas designed with the future in mind, method brings a fresh perspective to the everyday. From its iconic packaging to its sensory-first approach, method challenges stale category norms — reimagining mundane spaces like the bathroom, kitchen, and beyond as spaces for creativity, confidence, and self-expression.

SOURCE method products