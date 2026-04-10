method® Transforms the Reset Moments at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Its Third Year as Official Body Wash, Shampoo and Conditioner Sponsor

Festivals are designed to be immersive and energizing, but staying fully present isn't always easy. Too often, the resets that come with festival life are rushed and purely functional, pulling festivalgoers out of the moment. This year, method transforms those moments into immersive rituals that help festivalgoers refresh, reconnect and step back into the festival feeling confident, expressive and ready for what's next.

method Main Grounds Activation at Coachella

method's Main Grounds activation creates space for festivalgoers to experience the reset through immersive portals inspired by the sensory experience of method body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Each portal uses scent, color and sound to transform steps of the personal care routine into meaningful rituals, with free method samples available at the transformation portal.

the body wash portal – Step into a sensory reset inspired by method mindful matcha body wash, featuring notes of matcha, yuzu and jasmine, where a cooling cryo blast refreshes and energizes in seconds before capturing the reset with a photo moment.

– Step into a sensory reset inspired by method mindful matcha body wash, featuring notes of matcha, yuzu and jasmine, where a cooling cryo blast refreshes and energizes in seconds before capturing the reset with a photo moment. the hair portal – Ease into the softness of method simply nourish shampoo and conditioner, infused with coconut, rice milk and shea butter, and style your own carefree, festival-ready look.

– Ease into the softness of method simply nourish shampoo and conditioner, infused with coconut, rice milk and shea butter, and style your own carefree, festival-ready look. the transformation portal – Complete the reset with method island mist personal care collection, featuring notes of hibiscus, mango nectar and jasmine, and capture the moment with the nostalgic charm of a boomerang video before stepping back into the festival refreshed, confident, and fully yourself.

method Campgrounds Activation at Coachella

Beyond the Main Grounds, method brings the reset to the Campgrounds — transforming everyday routines into moments that help festivalgoers refresh and restart before and after each day. method will provide campers with the opportunity to try method's shampoo, conditioner and experiential body wash products in popular scents: pure peace, simply nourish, island mist, mindful matcha and sea + surf. These Campgrounds activations focus on on–the–go refresh, shower–adjacent moments and pre– and post–festival routines.

Campground touchpoints include:

foamy and flowy – A method-branded scooter that delivers quick hair and beauty touchups alongside free samples of method personal care products, bringing on-the-go refresh moments directly to festivalgoers.

– A method-branded scooter that delivers quick hair and beauty touchups alongside free samples of method personal care products, bringing on-the-go refresh moments directly to festivalgoers. sudsy and silky – method's iconic golf cart returns to deliver free samples of must-have shampoo, conditioner and body wash to festivalgoers waiting in line for the showers — turning wait time into a moment of joy.

– method's iconic golf cart returns to deliver free samples of must-have shampoo, conditioner and body wash to festivalgoers waiting in line for the showers — turning wait time into a moment of joy. method product gifting – Each day, 100 lucky festivalgoers who visit the method foamy and flowy scooter will receive a stickered method mini body wash that wins them a free super duper shower upgrade — turning an everyday moment into something worth celebrating.

Each day, 100 lucky festivalgoers who visit the method foamy and flowy scooter will receive a stickered method mini body wash that wins them a free super duper shower upgrade — turning an everyday moment into something worth celebrating. 5K giveaway - method refreshes campers participating in The Coachella Run Club 5K race with free samples of method shampoo, conditioner and body wash, turning the post-race shower into a well-earned reset before heading back into the festival.

Festivalgoers are invited to visit method's experiences at Coachella on the following dates in 2026:

Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 12

Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19

Location:

Empire Polo Club

81-800 Avenue 51

Indio, CA 92201

method Oasis powered by Ulta Beauty

From April 9-13, method expands beyond the festival grounds for the first time with the

method Oasis powered by Ulta Beauty — an invite-only content hub and immersive beauty

and wellness destination, complete with multisensory activations, makeover moments and

post-worthy photo ops. In partnership with Ulta Beauty, the space brings together a curated

mix of beauty and wellness creators and brands to create an environment that sparks joy and builds confidence. At the method Oasis, Ulta Beauty helps power the beauty reset — transforming the act of getting ready into a shared ritual of expression through sensory experiences including the Ulta Glam Wagon and Ulta Photo Booth.

"At Ulta Beauty, we see beauty as an essential part of how people experience culture –

especially during moments like festival season, where self-expression and connection come

to life," says Ulta Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Mahoney. "Partnering with method

allows us to show up in a way that feels both relevant and intentional, bringing together

beauty and wellness to support our guests not just in the standout moments, but in the in-

between ones as well. It's about ensuring they have everything they need to feel confident,

expressive, and fully immersed in the experience."

Follow method at the festival

To experience the 2026 Coachella festival highlights with method, follow @methodproducts on Instagram and TikTok, and use the hashtag #methodreset. method products are available nationwide at major retailers — both online and in stores — including Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Amazon and methodproducts.com.

For more information, visit methodproducts.com. Image assets of the method Main Grounds and Campgrounds activations as well as the method Oasis powered by Ulta Beauty can be found here.

About method

method (methodproducts.com) creates home cleaning and personal care products designed to transform routine into ritual. With a bold, design-driven approach and a commitment to powerful scent and formulas designed with the future in mind, method brings a fresh perspective to the everyday. From its iconic packaging to its sensory-first approach, method challenges stale category norms — reimagining mundane spaces like the bathroom, kitchen and beyond as spaces for creativity, confidence and self-expression.

SOURCE method products