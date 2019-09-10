Method360 Expands Advisory-Led Strategy and Focuses on Providing Data, Analytics & AI Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm Method360 announces today that it has hired recognized industry leader Scott Schlesinger as Chief Data and Innovation Officer. Scott has been instrumental in refining Method360's strategic direction, expanding its service and solution offerings, extending the partner ecosystem, and enhancing the company's advisory capabilities and capacity.

Mr. Schlesinger is a results-oriented technology executive and thought leader who is featured and quoted in numerous publications, including Harvard Business Review, Baseline and CIO.com. He is recognized as one of America's Top 100 Data & Analytics Innovators by Corinium. Scott joins Method360 after most recently serving as the CAO and Global Head of AI & Analytics Advisory for Cognizant Digital. He was previously a Partner/Principal at EY, where he led the Data & Analytics team for the Americas, and led the North America BI Management Group at Capgemini. The addition of Mr. Schlesinger to Method360 strengthens client, industry, and analyst relations and helps showcase the depth and breadth of the firm's expansive capabilities and demonstrated success.

Data is becoming an organization's most valuable asset. According to Michael Kaviani, Method360's CEO, "Pivoting our strategic direction towards data-centric use cases, adding key leadership, enhancing our ecosystem and sharpening our message demonstrates our commitment to making Method360 the partner of choice for organizations planning to build and scale organizational Data, Analytics and AI capabilities." Kaviani also indicated that, "The addition of Scott Schlesinger demonstrates our commitment to making Method360 the best services partner for organizations looking to maximize the value of their data."

About Method360

San Francisco-based Method360 is a professional services firm with recognized leadership in Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Their advisory-led approach focuses on client success, and they are a trusted curator of enterprise Data and Analytics solutions. Method360 provides clients with value-added solutions, leveraging information they can trust and building a foundation that efficiently scales over time.

To learn more about Method360's refined strategic direction, the expansion of their services and solutions, and the addition of key leadership, please visit: method360.com/about

Contact Information:

NAME: Megan Cadena – Director of Marketing

PHONE: (877) 310-5335

EMAIL: press@method360.com

