Methodist Health System Recognized for Diversity Initiatives

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Methodist. We prioritize intentional inclusion and diversity, with leadership collaboratives at each of our entities," says Stephen L. Mansfield, Ph.D., FACHE, president and CEO of Methodist Health System. "My team and I believe diversity and intentional inclusion enhances the quality of care we provide, opens our staff to new ideas and best practices, and increases employee satisfaction and engagement."

Methodist provides patients with compassionate, quality healthcare that is sensitive to their values, particularly those that emerge out of their diverse cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds. "Consistently delivering culturally competent care allows our physicians, nurses, and medical staff to better communicate with patients and helps improve the overall patient experience," says Cheryl Flynn, SPHR, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment, and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc's data scientists.

This year's Top 11 includes:

Mount Sinai Health System Methodist Health System Henry Ford Health System Moffitt Cancer Center Northwell Health Cleveland Clinic Bon Secours Health System Massachusetts General Hospital Indiana University Health Mayo Clinic TriHealth

About Methodist Health System

Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated healthcare to improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. Ten hospitals proudly carry the Methodist Health System brand, as owners or through affiliation. More than two dozen Methodist Family Health Centers and Medical Groups are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System, which is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org. Connect through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram at Methodisthealthsystem.org/socialmedia.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, or any other affiliated institution.

About DiversityInc The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com .

