Methodist Health System Selects VisitPay's Patient Financial Experience Platform

"Patients are now among the largest payer groups in the nation, and the industry's current billing experience is too confusing and opaque," said Kent Ivanoff, CEO of VisitPay. "By making the process more transparent and putting the patient in control, satisfaction and loyalty increase and so do payment rates."

Through VisitPay, patients will have access to a Methodist-branded portal that displays a comprehensive accounting of their financial responsibilities. This helps patients understand what they owe and provides the tools they need to make payments that fit their budgets.

VisitPay's proprietary patient segmentation and advanced analytics will help Methodist offer sustainable financing options relevant to each patient's financial situation, while remaining fully compliant with Methodist's credit risk policies and national regulations.

"Methodist is excited about our partnership with VisitPay. We are confident this solution will bring a better experience to our patients," said Craig Bjerke, Senior VP of Finance and Controller of Methodist Health System. "Our goal is to improve our communication with our patients around their financial options and give them flexibility in paying their medical bills."

The deployment, which is well underway, is spearheaded by VisitPay's implementation team who are working with key stakeholders at Methodist. To ensure a smooth go-live, VisitPay uses implementation playbooks developed from best practices from previous deployments. These playbooks guide Methodist through each step of the implementation process, including technical work, establishing financial terms and policies that align with existing business rules, and syncing critical patient and billing data in their Epic system.

The VisitPay platform is on schedule to go-live this summer.

About VisitPay

VisitPay is the first and only platform for Patient Financial Health. The culmination of seven years learning and development, this proprietary platform enables health systems to dramatically increase the amount paid on patient balances because patients can finally exercise control over their financial health. VisitPay is proudly headquartered in Boise, Idaho, one of the most livable cities in the country, where it has assembled a powerful team focused on predictive analytics, user-driven software design and consumer finance. More information about the company and its solutions can be found at www.visitpay.com.

