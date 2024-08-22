Methodist Healthcare Foundation welcomes Memphians Chirag Chauhan and Lori Patton to Board of Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Methodist Healthcare Foundation recently welcomed two long-time Memphians to its board of directors - Chirag Chauhan, financial advisor and managing partner with Bluff City Advisory Group, and Lori Patton, co-owner of Roadshow BMW/MINI and trustee of the Jerry and Nina Patton Family Foundation.

"Lori and Chirag are both incredible leaders and health advocates in our community, and they truly exude our Foundation's mission to enhance the health of the communities we serve through a vision of healing and hope," said Zach Pretzer, President of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation.

Chauhan, a Rhodes College graduate, is involved with the Financial Planning Association of the Mid-South, Society of Financial Service Professionals, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Medical Group Management Association and the Memphis Estate Planning Council. He earned a master's degree from the University of Memphis and received his Retirement Planning Specialist designation from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a member of the Methodist Germantown Hospital Advisory Council and serves on the Board of Directors of the Orpheum Theater Group. In addition, the Chauhan family has supported Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for more than 15 years through annual giving and special projects like the Germantown Historic Church Restoration, and a memorial to Dr. Dinesh N. Chauhan with an update to the Mothers Room at The Women's Pavilion at Methodist Germantown.

Patton is a Christian Brothers University alumna, receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010. She currently serves as chair of the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Board and serves on the Tennessee Nonprofit Network and Memphis Child Advocacy Center Boards. In 2010, she completed the Leadership Memphis Executive Program.

Through Roadshow BMW, the Patton Family has supported Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for a decade through Roadshow BMW's Ride For A Cause for breast cancer prevention and Bowl n Bash and Sips for Sickle Cell to raise awareness and funds for the Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare