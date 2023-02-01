Methodist Hospital for Surgery Celebrates 50,000th Surgery Since Its Grand Opening in 2010

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Hospital for Surgery, a national leader in specialized surgical services, will celebrate its 50,000th surgery since the hospital opened in December 2010. In just over a decade, Methodist Hospital for Surgery has become the premier hospital in the fields of spine and total joint surgery – setting new standards of care for Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

The hospital's 50,000th surgery was performed in January, and the hospital will host a celebration of the milestone in February.

"Methodist Hospital for Surgery takes pride in providing outstanding clinical care with compassion and empathy for our patients," says Trey Klawiter, President of Methodist Hospital for Surgery. "Fifty thousand (50,000) is just a number. What is important is that we have had the honor and privilege to positively impact the lives of 50,000 people in North Texas and beyond."

Methodist Hospital for Surgery has reached many milestones in just over a decade in operation, having been named one of The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work and awarded Blue Cross Blue Shield's Center Distinction in spine and hip/knee replacement, and multiple 5-star ratings from CMS in overall hospital quality.

The hospital also received the Orthopaedic Center of Excellence designation from DNV in 2022. The Orthopaedic Center of Excellence designation affirms an organization's excellence in providing diagnostic services, surgical services, and therapies related to orthopaedic care.

"It's hard to believe that we have reached the 50,000 surgeries milestone in just over a decade," says Patti Griffith, Chief Nursing Officer of Methodist Hospital for Surgery. "This achievement is a direct result of the commitment to excellence that our physicians and staff have made in providing function-restoring, life-enhancing care every single day."

Methodist Hospital for Surgery was founded by a leading group of surgeons with the vision of delivering world class orthopedic and spine care to patients in an environment of healing, where every patient is treated individually with staff who are experts in the fields of orthopedics and spine surgery. Methodist Hospital for Surgery also offers ENT, Podiatry, wound care, hyperbaric therapy, imaging, and physical therapy services.

"It's a joy to be at a hospital at the forefront of the surgical field and doing cutting edge work to better help our patients," says Dr. Robert G. Viere, a spine surgeon at Methodist Hospital for Surgery. "Not only are we reaching patients here in North Texas, but many are coming to our hospital from around the world to get the excellent, reliable care that they keep hearing about."

"I can't think of a more passionate group of surgeons to be a part of," says Dr. Jason S. Taub, a neurological surgeon. "These guys have dedicated their careers to providing unparalleled service to our patients, and we get to see the fruits of our labor every day when patients leave our hospital transformed by our services."

Methodist Hospital for Surgery is a joint venture involving area physicians, Methodist Health System, and ValueHealth. The hospital meets the needs of both inpatient and same-day surgical patients who need highly specialized spine, joint, and orthopedic surgery. Methodist Hospital for Surgery is an independent, legal entity separate from Methodist Health System, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, and Methodist Hospitals of Dallas.

Learn more at www.methodisthospitalforsurgery.com

