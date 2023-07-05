Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expands diagnostic and breast screening services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expands services at its newly renovated Methodist Comprehensive Breast Center and Diagnostic Center in midtown Memphis, which offers patients a variety of breast health services including screening, ultrasounds, diagnostic mammograms and biopsies.

The Memphis-based healthcare system held a ribbon cutting to unveil new exam and consult rooms as well as a special clinical area for breast surgeons, giving patients a comprehensive care experience in one location.

Results from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's latest Community Needs Health Assessment ranked cancer as the second-leading cause of death in DeSoto County, Miss., and Shelby County, Tenn.

"Having a comprehensive cancer center in the heart of the Memphis Medical District allows us to address many disparities patients face when accessing care," said Lloyd Geddes, Jr., MD, medical director of the Methodist Cancer Institute. "From early diagnosis to treatment options and support groups, we provide a continuity of care for patients across the region."

For 10-year breast cancer survivor Brenda Milligan comprehensive care means convenience and compassion.

"I can see the diagnostic center from my backyard," Milligan said. "The entire team has shown me encouragement throughout my cancer journey. I've felt incredibly supported at each phase of healing."

To schedule an appointment with the Methodist Comprehensive Breast Center, please call 901-516-9000.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare