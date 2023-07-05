Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expands diagnostic and breast screening services

News provided by

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

05 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expands services at its newly renovated Methodist Comprehensive Breast Center and Diagnostic Center in midtown Memphis, which offers patients a variety of breast health services including screening, ultrasounds, diagnostic mammograms and biopsies.

The Memphis-based healthcare system held a ribbon cutting to unveil new exam and consult rooms as well as a special clinical area for breast surgeons, giving patients a comprehensive care experience in one location.

Results from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's latest Community Needs Health Assessment ranked cancer as the second-leading cause of death in DeSoto County, Miss., and Shelby County, Tenn.

"Having a comprehensive cancer center in the heart of the Memphis Medical District allows us to address many disparities patients face when accessing care," said Lloyd Geddes, Jr., MD, medical director of the Methodist Cancer Institute. "From early diagnosis to treatment options and support groups, we provide a continuity of care for patients across the region."

For 10-year breast cancer survivor Brenda Milligan comprehensive care means convenience and compassion.

"I can see the diagnostic center from my backyard," Milligan said. "The entire team has shown me encouragement throughout my cancer journey. I've felt incredibly supported at each phase of healing."

To schedule an appointment with the Methodist Comprehensive Breast Center, please call 901-516-9000.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Also from this source

Fighting sickle cell stigma: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers tips for those living with sickle cell disease

Beat the heat by playing it cool: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare outlines best ways to avoid deadly, heat-related illnesses this summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.