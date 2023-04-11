Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare expands YMCA food program to Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently expanded its partnership with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South to include Methodist North Hospital as a new pickup location for their weekly food distribution program for school-aged children.

"Addressing food insecurity is a major priority for our healthcare system," said Marcus Ross, director of community engagement and social determinants of health for Methodist North Hospital. "We know about half the patients who seek care at our flagship hospital are food insecure. That means when they are discharged from the hospital, they lack resources and access to nutritious food options when they return home."

According to MLH's 2022 Community Needs Health Assessment, 16 percent of Shelby County residents have limited access to food. An alarming 27 percent of children in the county are experiencing food insecurity, which means they live meal-to-meal, may skip meals or eat less than recommended.

The Memphis-based healthcare system and the Y began meal distributions in 2021 during Methodist South Hospital's annual Whitehaven Farmers Market, which is held throughout the summer. Because of the program's success, the YMCA continues to offer the program each Monday, with about 100 families participating.

Methodist University Hospital began their weekly distribution last fall with about 50 families eager to participate. Now, an estimated 150 families receive meal kits each Thursday.

The Methodist North location is currently available to families each Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m. at 3980 New Covington Pike in Memphis.

The YMCA food program is available to families with children under age 18. A seven-day meal kit includes fruits, vegetables, cheeses, proteins and healthy snacks.

For a complete list of weekly pickup locations and to sign up, please visit YMCAMemphis.org.

