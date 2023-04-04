Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare first in Tennessee to offer cutting-edge ablation technique for heart patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the first health system in Tennessee to offer an enhanced ablation tool for heart patients – especially for those suffering from an irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation or AFib).

Clinicians at Methodist University Hospital first unveiled the DiamondTemp ablation system in the fall of 2022. Since then, the health system has performed approximately 30 procedures using this advanced ablation technology.

Through a minimally-invasive procedure, doctors create a small incision in a patient's groin and carefully maneuver a catheter to their heart. An ablation tool at the tip of the catheter uses heat energy to create tiny scars on the heart – that restores a regular heartbeat.

The DiamondTemp ablation system allows for an even safer and more efficient procedure. The temperature mechanism equips cardiac electrophysiologists with advanced capability to monitor how effective an ablation is. This technology increases the chance of patients experiencing a quicker recovery.

Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States and in the Mid-South community. As a result, our clinical team performs a robust amount of atrial fibrillation ablations. Our expert team of dedicated cardiovascular surgeons and clinicians have built a trusted reputation that makes Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare a regional destination for heart care, with patients traveling as far as Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

By offering the latest, cutting-edge technology, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues delivering on its mission to improve our community's health and well-being through high-quality, innovative and compassionate care.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

