Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare graduates largest class ever of newly trained employees, fills critical vacancies through career advancement program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. healthcare industry is facing a workforce shortage due in part to an aging population, increasing patient acuity and limited pipeline of new healthcare professions.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, surgical technologists are one of several in-demand healthcare positions with a projected 5,900 to 8,600 jobs created each year through 2032.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's career advancement program is not only offering employees a path to grow their careers, it is meeting the growing demand for healthcare workers in key positions. The MLH Associate Advancement Program (MAAP) graduated 59 employees who earned bachelor's degrees or completed specialized certification programs, including surgical technologists.

Since 2019 and in partnership with the University of Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur offers educational opportunities to employees who have interest in advancing their careers. The program has doubled in size since its inaugural graduating class in 2021 and more than 150 employees have advanced their careers while increasing their salaries and earning potential. This year marks the largest graduating class since the program's inception.

"With this year's class alone, we've been able to fill nearly 20 previously vacant surgical technologist positions across our hospitals," said director of Workforce Development Dexter McKinney. "Surgical technologists must have a sharp eye for detail and an unrelenting commitment to safety. Through the 15-month accelerated program, participants hone those skills so they can assist with general surgery, specialized cases and even cross into outpatient clinical settings. The opportunities within this one certification are endless if you have the desire to learn."

Crystal Rivera was well on her way to becoming a nurse while working as a unit coordinator at Methodist South Hospital when a cancer diagnosis interrupted her dreams. She took a break from school but never lost sight of her life's calling – to serve on the frontlines of healthcare.

"Once I was ready to return to school, I learned I'd need to retake many clinicals," said Rivera. "I knew about MAAP and decided to enroll in the surgical technology program. It perfectly aligns my loves – a quick-pace clinical setting and direct patient engagement."

The accredited advancement program helps the healthcare system fill vital roles like emergency department technicians, certified nursing assistants, medical assistant limited scope X-ray operators, in addition to positions in administration and management.

Any employee in good standing is eligible to participate after six months of employment. Employees can explore advanced education degrees and certifications at their own pace and with little or no out-of-pocket expense. The program offers a curriculum-based roadmap for intentional career development through in-person and virtual classroom learning and hands on training.

"I want to be able to provide for my daughter," said Tyreese Bell, first time father and patient escort at Methodist South. "She's only three months old, but she needs to know she can count on me and be proud of me. MAAP was my ticket to long-term financial stability for my young family."

Bell was the first in his graduating class of emergency medical technicians to pass his certification exam.

"Our best talent lies within our organization, so of course we want to build paths for our Associates to grow and thrive," said McKinney.

For more information on MAAP and career opportunities at Methodist Le Bonheur, please visit MethodistHealth.org/careers.

