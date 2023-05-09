Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare highlights men's mental health during annual breakfast

Foundation-hosted event raises $129K for Living Well Network

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 550 clinicians, social workers and community members attended Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's ninth Mental Health Breakfast featuring a keynote address from well-known actor and producer Joe Pantoliano. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, a free behavioral health connection resource offered through the Memphis-based healthcare system.

In his remarks, Pantoliano described his 2008 clinical depression diagnosis and the stigma he faced in the entertainment industry. "The brain is just as vital an organ as the heart. Yet, mental health is one of the few diseases you are judged for having," he said.

Best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance as Ralph Cifaretto in HBO's "The Sopranos," Pantoliano's mental health journey led him to direct and star in "No Kidding? Me Too!," a documentary film exploring bipolar disorder, clinical depression, schizophrenia and ADHD. He later established a nonprofit organization of the same name to eliminate mental health stigma and educate the public about mental health.

"The Living Well Network provided help to nearly 3,000 people in Memphis and across the Mid-South last year," said Zach Pretzer, president of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation, which raises funds to support the Living Well Network. "Referrals have increased nearly a hundred percent over the past four years. Through special events like our annual Mental Health Breakfast and outreach efforts, more and more people have become aware of the services we provide. They tell a co-worker, friend or neighbor to reach out for help. We answer that call each and every time."

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare integrated mental health resources into its Le Bonheur Pediatric outpatient offices last year, making it even more convenient for children and parents or guardians to see a behavioral health counselor during a primary care visit.

"If your child is diagnosed with a complex or life-changing medical condition, for example, imagine the emotions a family faces. Methodist Le Bonheur's team of skilled mental health providers can help families navigate those feelings in a healthy and positive way," added Pretzer.

Created to honor the legacy of Memphian Dennis Jones, his wife Debbie and their daughter Cristin established the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network in 2009 in partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare . The Living Well Network connects people with behavioral health resources to address life challenges including depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

Following Pantoliano's remarks and an audience question-and-answer session, licensed professional counselor Charles Winton, Jr. led an educational breakout session sponsored by Lakeside Behavioral Health. The presentation explored mental health issues and stigmas facing men.

Cigna was the presenting event sponsor. Additional sponsors included Private Wealth Management, AmerisourceBergen, FedEx, Kenny Floor Covering, LLC, Lakeside Behavioral Health System and Shelby County Government.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

