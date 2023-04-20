Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hosts career exploration event with Boys and Girls Club students

Panel presentations highlighted healthcare roles, departments and educational requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently presented to high school students at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis highlighting the many diverse employment opportunities within the healthcare field.

"By presenting to smaller groups, the students are more engaged and ask more questions," said Dexter McKinney, director of talent planning strategies for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "These students are looking for opportunities where they can grow their interests and excel in a job they love. Anyone in healthcare knows those opportunities are endless, especially if you want to make a difference in the lives of others."

A cross-section of departments and roles were represented during the presentation, including supply operations, community engagement, pharmacy, laboratory and cardiovascular services.

"When our students think of a hospital, they usually see a nurse or doctor," said Erica Stewart, a program director for the Boys and Girls Club. "We appreciate Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for opening our students' minds about all the many meaningful careers that support a large healthcare system."

Several students participating in the Boys and Girls Club after-school program are learning skills that will set them apart when they begin applying for jobs.

"I'm interested in the behind-the-scenes of a hospital, especially how supplies and materials are distributed," said high school senior Cedrick Daniels. "Through the Boys and Girls Club skills training programs, I'm learning how to operate a forklift, which I know will be valuable experience for a position with the logistics team."

For employment opportunities with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, visit MethodistHealth.org/careers. To learn about Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's career advancement opportunities for current employees, visit MethodistHealth.org/MAAP.

