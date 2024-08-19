Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named among Best in Bariatric Surgery by Money magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced they have earned recognition as one of the Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery in America by Money magazine. Bariatric surgeries are performed at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital and Methodist University Hospital locations.

"As a nationally recognized leader in caring for patients with obesity, we strive to provide our patients with accessible weight loss options, including bariatric surgery," said bariatric surgeon Virginia Weaver, MD, with Methodist Le Bonheur. "Everyone's journey is unique and evolves over time. Our approach is personalized for each patient's specific immediate and long-term goals."

The magazine's editorial team analyzed 125,000 data metrics to create this specialty list of the best 75 bariatric surgery centers in the country.

The Methodist Medical Group – Weight Management and Wellness Center offers medical and surgical options to help patients on their weight loss and weight management journey. Surgical and minimally invasive options include sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass surgery and other surgical options.

For more information about weight loss services offered throughout Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, please visit MethodistHealth.org/weightloss.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About Money

Founded in 1972, Money Magazine helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. Over that time their mission has evolved to guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools as a digital-only destination.

With the rising costs of healthcare, Money sees the direct correlation between quality of care and the lessened financial impact on the consumer, the better the care, the lower the overall, long-term costs.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare