Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named among Best in Cancer Care by Money magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced its four Memphis-based adult hospitals placed among Money magazine's top 75 Best Hospitals for Cancer Care.

The magazine's editorial team analyzed 125,000 data metrics to create this first-time specialty list.

"A cancer diagnosis is unique to every patient, which is why we develop individualized and comprehensive treatment plans designed to meet each patient's specific needs," said Samuel Riney, MD, medical oncologist with the Methodist Cancer Institute. "With our sister hospitals, imaging and mammography centers and physician practices, we're able to offer the Mid-South and surrounding regions a full spectrum of services. Patients are able to stay close to their home community and receive our exceptional personalized cancer care."

In addition to medical, radiation and surgical oncology, Methodist Le Bonheur offers preventative screening and diagnostic services.

"We appreciate Money magazine for recognizing our exceptional oncologists, specialized teams and our innovative approach to cancer care," said Riney. "Our patients deserve and expect our unwavering commitment to deliver the highest quality of care. We hold that commitment to heart as we face their cancer journey together."

For more information about services offered throughout Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, please visit MethodistHealth.org.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About Money



Founded in 1972, Money Magazine helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. Over that time their mission has evolved to guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools as a digital-only destination. With the rising costs of healthcare, Money sees the direct correlation between quality of care and the lessened financial impact on the consumer, the better the care, the lower the overall, long-term costs.

