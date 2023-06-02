Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare named Top Place to Work in Healthcare

MLH recognized as leader in economic empowerment, career advancement among U.S. health systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as a 2023 Top 150 Places to Work list. The Memphis-based healthcare system is the largest in the Mid-South to receive the honor this year.

Becker's, a trusted source for healthcare leaders, recognizes healthcare systems across the United States for their commitment to employee wellbeing and fulfillment, and on better outcomes for patients. Methodist Le Bonheur was selected for its career advancement and employee training programs, as well as for leading the way on a higher minimum wage among organizations in the Memphis region.

Becker's observed Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare increased the system-wide minimum wage for its employees two times over the past several years. The publication also noted the impact of the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Associate Advancement Program, a highly successful partnership with the University of Memphis, on the skills acquisition and career prospects of team members.

In addition to inclusion on this impressive list, all five adult hospitals within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system recently received straight "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization focused on high quality standards for patient safety in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the only healthcare system in the Greater Memphis area to receive "A" ratings this period. View local hospitals grades here.

Organizations highlighted on the Becker's list provide comprehensive benefits packages, opportunities for professional development, inclusive work environments and the flexibility needed for a harmonious work-life balance.

Becker's also factored in community impact and acknowledges organizations that emphasize giving back to their communities and providing volunteer opportunities. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare does this through community education and outreach, partnerships with faith-based communities through their Congregational Health Network and serving as the largest United Way supporter of any health system in Memphis.

