Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Names Chief Information Officer
Mar 25, 2021, 09:51 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Ron Fuschillo as senior vice president and chief information officer. Fuschillo joins the healthcare system from Reno, Nevada, where he served as vice president and chief information officer for Renown Health.
"Ron is a transformational leader in the field of information technology, and brings with him a deep understanding of how IT innovation delivers the best possible experience for our patients and associates," said Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administration officer.
Fuschillo will guide the healthcare system's strategic goals that specifically focus on user engagement. Under his leadership, the Information Technology team will introduce new technologies to digitize patients' interactive experience and improve access to data and utilization overall.
Prior to joining Renown, Fuschillo served as CIO/VP for Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Reno, as well as CIO/VP for Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont.
Fuschillo holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and received his Bachelor of Science from Central Connecticut State University.
About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.
