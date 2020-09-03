Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Names Michael V. Paul as Chief Strategy Officer

As COO and chief of staff of WellCare's South and Midwest division, Paul led the division's financial, strategic and operational priorities that drove clinical outcomes, growth, operational efficiency and financial performance of more than $15 billion in revenue.

Paul has held a number of executive roles including vice president of strategy, development, and innovation at WellCare. Before joining WellCare, Paul served as director of corporate strategy, development and innovation at Humana.

"Michael's impressive background, tenacious focus and deep sense of urgency will serve him well as chief strategy officer. His exceptional work demonstrates a critical balance of calculated plan formulation and proven results that drive organizational growth," said MLH President and CEO Michael Ugwueke. "His deep experience as an innovative, strategy and growth leader will help ensure MLH's continued success in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. "

Paul holds a bachelor's degree in business, cum laude, from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Paul, his wife Lindsay and daughter Olivia will relocate to Memphis this fall.

