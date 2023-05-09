Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names Monica Wharton Chief Operating Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently announced the appointment of Monica Wharton, FACHE, to chief operating officer and executive vice president, assuming expanded roles and additional responsibilities within the $2 billion integrated healthcare system. Wharton joined Methodist Le Bonheur in 2017 as its senior vice president and chief legal officer and, in 2020, was promoted to chief administrative officer for the Memphis-based healthcare system.

As CAO, Wharton spearheaded several initiatives including reimagining the organization's digitization, and recruitment and retention strategies to stabilize the workforce.

In Wharton's new role, presidents of three of Methodist Le Bonheur's community hospitals will report to her in addition to her system-wide responsibilities over several key operational areas. Her appointment comes as Methodist Le Bonheur embarks on its most transformative work yet with the reimagination of the healthcare system under its most recent five-year strategic plan.

"As we reimagine how we deliver services to the communities we serve, Monica's exceptional track record as a results-driven transformational leader and champion of change, innovation and creativity across the system will help ensure Methodist Le Bonheur is well positioned for continued success," said President and CEO Dr. Michael Ugwueke.

Wharton is active in several community- and charitable-based organizations. She is past chair of the American Heart Association Mid-South and presently serves as co-chair of the Memphis Business Chamber's Chairman's Circle and is on the boards of the American Heart Association Southwest Region, the American Hospital Association, Hospital's Against Violence Sub-Committee and the Tennessee Hospital Association Center for Innovation.

Wharton has received the Tennessee Hospital Association Diversity Champion Award, as well as both Women Who Lead in Healthcare and Super Women in Business recognition by the Memphis Business Journal.

She holds a Juris Doctor from the William and Mary School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hampton University. She is board certified in Healthcare Management and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

