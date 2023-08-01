Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Ranked #1 in Region by U.S. News & World Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the best hospital in the Memphis region, and second in Tennessee, according to U.S. News & World Report. The data-informed rankings assist patients and providers in selecting hospitals that offer specialized procedures for complex, high-risk or rare conditions.

Of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, only 12% received a Best Hospitals ranking. All four Methodist Le Bonheur Memphis-based adult hospitals – Methodist University Hospital, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist South Hospital and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital – earned "Best" designation for providing exceptional clinical expertise and high-quality patient care.

Earlier this summer, the Memphis-based healthcare system's pediatric hospital, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, was recognized as "Best" for the 13th straight year by U.S. News & World Report. Methodist Olive Branch Hospital is not included in this ranking structure.

"We are a learning organization fully committed to continuously reaching higher levels of excellence for our patients and families who seek our trusted, expert and compassionate care," said Michael Ugwueke, MPA, DHA, FACHE, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare president and CEO. "We regularly measure our progress against national best practices in healthcare to ensure we deliver our best to each patient every day."

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is no stranger to quality and safety accolades. Among them:

Only hospital system in the Memphis area to earn all "A" Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization committed to the highest quality of patient safety standards.

First healthcare system in Tennessee to earn full ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, the gold standard in demonstrating best practices for delivering consistent patient care.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is also best in the area according to 2023 CMS Star ratings for overall hospital quality.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

