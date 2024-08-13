Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Recognized for Excellence in Cardiac Care

All adult hospitals receive Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced all five of its adult hospitals received cardiac cath lab accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. Six hospitals in Tennessee and only three in Mississippi hold this elite status for demonstrating expertise in cardiac cath lab care for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

"This accreditation represents system-wide consistency in diagnosing and treating patients with cardiac-related conditions and is a true reflection of our teams' commitment to delivering exceptional patient care," Wayne Lipson, MD, chief medical officer for Methodist Le Bonheur.

Performed in a cath lab setting, percutaneous coronary intervention, or coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon. A patient can experience relief from symptoms of heart disease or reduced heart damage during or after a heart attack.

The Memphis-based healthcare system participated in a rigorous evaluation process and successfully demonstrated exceptional standardized processes, impeccable safety controls and enhanced communication between patients, families and care teams.

