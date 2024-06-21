Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, UT Health Science Center complete first "Jaw in a Day" surgery of its kind dramatically reducing recovery time for teen patient

Consolidates multiple surgeries into one, speeds healing, restores quality of life

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in partnership with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center recently performed a first-of-its-kind procedure for the Volunteer State at Methodist University Hospital. The surgery involved removing an advanced tumor from the face of a teenage patient and fully reconstructing the jaw in a single day.

"Jaw in a Day" uses 3D imaging technology and medical precision to treat patients with complex head and neck cancers, benign tumors or related facial injuries. Under meticulous microscopic guidance, a highly skilled multidisciplinary team removes abnormalities and recreates facial, mouth and jaw skeleton using bone segments and blood vessels from other parts of the body. Prosthetic dental implants are then fitted to the recreated jaw, completing the single day surgery.

"The significant advantage of the 'Jaw in a Day' procedure is its ability to substantially shorten the treatment timeline. This results in a faster recovery time, less discomfort, and an improved quality of life for the patient, allowing them to reintegrate into their normal life more swiftly," said Anas Eid, MD, chief of Facial Plastic Surgery in the UT Health Science Center College of Medicine.

Currently, UT Health Science Center and Methodist University Hospital are the only institutions in Tennessee and the surrounding area to offer "Jaw in a Day" surgery.

"We were happy to collaborate with our academic partner UT Health Science Center to pioneer this transformative procedure for our region, as it's our unwavering commitment to offer the Mid-South the most advanced surgical care possible," said Methodist University President Tim Slocum, FACHE. "We believe everyone should have access to the highest quality safest care close to their own backyard and will continue to pursue the highest level of excellence in delivering on our promise."

This major accomplishment marks a significant advancement in facial plastic surgery, as traditional methods usually require multiple procedures over a period of several months to years.

"A complex procedure of this magnitude solidifies the valuable on-going relationship between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and UT Health Science Center, which fosters multidisciplinary collaboration and resource-sharing. We champion opportunities to deliver advanced patient care to all we are privileged to serve," said Slocum.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About UT Health Science Center

The mission of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is transforming lives through collaborative and inclusive education, research, scholarship, clinical care, and public service. With six colleges – Dentistry, Graduate Health Sciences, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy – at its main campus in Memphis, in addition to educational and clinical campuses at major hospitals in Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Nashville, and sites across the state, UT Health Science Center strives to fulfill its vision: Healthy Tennesseans. Thriving Communities. For more information, visit www.uthsc.edu . You can find the University of Tennessee Health Science Center on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

