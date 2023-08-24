Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomes actress, comedian Sherri Shepherd to Healthier 901 Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomes Sherri Shepherd, a four-time Emmy nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning talk show host, sitcom actress and comedian, to its highly anticipated Healthier 901 Fest on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Shelby Farms Park. Shepherd will co-emcee and join the healthcare system to kick off its Healthier 901 challenge for Memphians to lose one million pounds of excess weight in three years.

Host of her self-titled talk show "Sherri" and former co-host of "The View," Shepherd is known for her brilliant comedic timing and infectious energy. She will share her journey toward improved health and inspire attendees to take advantage of free resources and support to make healthier choices in their own lives.

Healthier 901 Fest is a free event offering exciting health and wellness-inspired activities for people of all ages. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., attendees can enjoy live fitness classes, great music, delicious cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, health and wellness screenings, the Le Bonheur Family Zone, interactive sponsor booths and sponsor giveaways.

The Healthier 901 challenge was created in direct response to findings from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Community Health Needs Assessment , which revealed the area's main causes of death are heart disease and cancer. Scientific studies show clear links between obesity and both conditions, and Memphis ranks as the second most overweight city in America.

Whether the goal is to lose five pounds, 50 pounds or adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle, Healthier 901 Fest and the three-year Healthier 901 challenge is for everyone. To learn more and enroll in the Healthier 901 community challenge, visit Healthier901.com .

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is committed to supporting the Memphis community and providing access to quality healthcare services. Healthier 901 Fest and the three-year challenge are sponsored by anchor community partners Cigna Healthcare, Action News 5, Nike and Kroger.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

