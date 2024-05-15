Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomes Emmy-Award winning actor Dennis Quaid to annual Foundation Luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and the Methodist Healthcare Foundation will host its 22nd annual Methodist Healthcare Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 22 at The Peabody Memphis featuring a conversation with Emmy-Award winning actor and singer-songwriter Dennis Quaid. This event benefits the Methodist Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic extension of the Memphis-based healthcare system.

"The Methodist Healthcare Luncheon is our annual signature event that allows us to further invest in educational outreach and technological advancements, as well as care for our entire community, including our most vulnerable and underserved patients," said Zach Pretzer, president of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation. "We are grateful to Dennis for using his influence as a patient advocate and look forward to an impactful dialogue about the role of advocacy in healthcare."

Quaid is best known for roles in hit films The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency and The Parent Trap. Other credits include starring roles in Netflix's film Blue Miracle, Sony's thriller The Intruder, Universal's A Dog's Journey and A Dog's Purpose, and Roadside Attractions' I Can Only Imagine, among others.

In addition to his robust acting career, Quaid is a recording and touring musician who's played music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar.

To purchase Luncheon tickets, please visit MethodistHealth.org/Luncheon.

Previous guest speakers of the Methodist Healthcare Luncheon include Taye Diggs, Jim Gaffigan, Laura Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Leslie Odom, Jr., Andie MacDowell and Octavia Spencer.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

