Methodist Medical Group Welcomes Michael Bukosky as Senior Vice President / COO

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Michael to Methodist Medical Group," said George Williams, MD, President, Methodist Medical Group. "This position is a new role for our organization, and he is the perfect person to uphold high operational standards that reflect our commitment to excellence."

A skilled healthcare professional, Bukosky possesses almost four decades of experience in hospital, clinic, and physician group administration and operations. Bukosky comes to MMG from a position as chief administrative officer of USMD Holdings, Inc. and president of USMD Physician Practice Management where he oversaw operations of USMD's clinic services, consisting of more than 250 physicians and associate practitioners and nearly 70 clinics across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Earlier in his career, Bukosky served as chief executive officer of University of Louisville Physicians in Louisville, Ky., the largest, multi-specialty physician practice group in Louisville. He also served previously as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Carle Clinic Association in Urbana, Ill., where he oversaw operational leadership and financial performance of 10 outpatient locations and one hospital. Bukosky established his strong industry reputation through more than 20 years of experience working in administration at Scott and White Clinic in Temple, Texas.

"I am excited and honored by the opportunity to build on Methodist Medical Group's already strong market position," said Bukosky. "My dedication to operational excellence and metrics-focused approach will help us take Methodist Medical Group to the next level."

Bukosky received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and his Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

