Methodist North Hospital earns gold Beacon status for excellence in intensive care

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist North Hospital earned the prestigious gold-level Beacon Award Beacon Award from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), and is the only adult hospital in western Tennessee recognized for excellence in intensive patient care.

The hospital's ICU team met vigorous criteria in demonstrating evidence-based practices, a collaborative and supportive work environment and consistent standards in delivering exceptional care to highly vulnerable patients.

"We go for gold every day, not to be first for ourselves, but for the patients we serve. It's our patients and their families that drive us to be best," said Florence Jones, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, president of Methodist North. "I'm so proud of our North ICU team for striving to learn, grow and excel in the critical care we provide our patients."

The Beacon Award comes on the heels of Methodist North reaffirming its status as a Magnet Designated hospital, again setting itself apart as the only adult hospital in western Tennessee with these impeccable nursing distinctions.

