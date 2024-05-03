Methodist North Hospital once again earns prestigious Magnet® Designation

Retains status as only West Tennessee hospital recognized for nursing excellence

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare today announced Methodist North Hospital once again earned Magnet Designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), reaffirming its status as the only adult hospital in West Tennessee recognized for providing patients with exceptional nursing care.

Directed by the ANCC, the Magnet Recognition Program identifies healthcare systems that demonstrate high-quality and innovative patient care, continuing education and career development for nurses and exceeding national healthcare standards.

Methodist North Hospital celebrates prestigious Magnet® Re-Designation

"We are unwavering in our relentless pursuit to deliver the best possible patient care to anyone who enters our doors," said Methodist Le Bonheur President and CEO, Michael Ugwueke, MPH, DHA, FACHE. "This re-designation is a testament to the exemplary nurses who bring their best every day and strive for continuous learning, professional growth and clinical excellence in all that we do for our patients and families."

Only 9.7% of U.S. hospitals hold a Magnet Designation, with four adult facilities scattered across the Volunteer State. The Memphis-based healthcare system's children's hospital, Le Bonheur, also holds a Magnet Designation – one of only two pediatric facilities in Tennessee to earn this prestigious recognition.

Magnet Designation is renewed every four years with a rigorous reevaluation process that includes robust documentation and an onsite credentialing visit. Methodist North initially earned Magnet status in 2019.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

