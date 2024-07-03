Methodist University Hospital named Best in Cardiac Care by Money magazine

Only ranking hospital in western Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Methodist University Hospital earned top recognition by Money magazine as one of the Best U.S. Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The Memphis-based healthcare system's academic flagship landed 15th out of 75 and is the only ranked hospital located in western Tennessee.

Money analyzed 125,000 data points to build their list of exceptional cardiology programs with highly trained cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and other heart specialists.

"This elite honor recognizes the robust, comprehensive and individualized care we provide to our heart patients," said Oluwaseun Akinseye, MD, medical director of cardiovascular services at Methodist University Hospital. "We stand firm in our commitment to meet the needs of our patients, and our multidisciplinary team delivers on that promise day after day."

In addition to performing the Volunteer State's first Medtronic PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) earlier this year, Methodist University and its sister hospitals treat a variety of heart conditions including aortic stenosis, arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, heart disease, heart failure, peripheral artery disease and structural heart disease.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About Money

Founded in 1972, Money Magazine helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. Over that time their mission has evolved to guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools as a digital-only destination. With the rising costs of healthcare, Money sees the direct correlation between quality of care and the lessened financial impact on the consumer, the better the care, the lower the overall, long-term costs.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare