Methuselah Foundation Vows to Steward Dogelon ($ELON) Value Long Term

We hope our stewardship will maximize the $ELON token's value so it can contribute to the Foundation's long-term mission Tweet this

"Because our mission to extend the healthy human lifespan requires a long-term view, Methuselah Foundation focuses on lasting achievements, not short-term rewards," said David Gobel, the Foundation's co-founder and CEO. "We will take the same nurturing approach with our Dogelon Mars holdings because we understand that the cryptocurrency's value depends on maintaining the public's confidence and capturing its imagination, much like baseball cards or other collectibles. We want the $ELON to keep accruing value over the long term.

"When we created the Foundation, many viewed its mission as highly speculative," he said. "Our successes through the decades have repeatedly proven the value of our work. Today, Dogelon is viewed as a highly speculative investment. We hope that our stewardship will maximize its value so that it can contribute to the life-lengthening work we are committed to."

He said the Foundation will not sell any $ELON tokens for at least a year and promised that any future sales would be done to preserve the cryptocurrency's value while advancing the Foundation's mission.

Dogelon Mars has a fast-growing community of more than 61,000 holders, with thousands of investors joining each week. Dogelon Mars is different than other cryptocurrencies because its community "airdrops" or gives $ELONS to investors in other cryptocurrencies who have been "rugged" or scammed by the developers of those cryptocurrencies, an effort to reduce the investors' losses. Dogelon Mars' stated mission is to become the first interplanetary currency, with a goal of paying for the transport of settlers to Mars.

"I've been impressed by how the dog token communities have treated the recent donations," said Buterin. "Plenty of dog people have shown their generosity and their willingness to not just focus on their own profits but also be interested in making the world as a whole better."

As part of its mission, Methuselah is also committed to space travel and has partnered with NASA on two initiatives: The Vascular Tissue Challenge, a competition to create human replacement tissues to benefit medicine on long-duration space missions, and the Deep Space Food Challenge, a competition to create food and optimized nutrition production technologies to produce healthy, and even healing foods for long-duration space missions.

Though focused on space, the scientific breakthroughs identified by these competitions will be equally beneficial to people on Earth, having a direct impact on their healthspan.

About Methuselah Foundation

Methuselah Foundation is a biomedical charity established in 2001, and named after Methuselah, the grandfather of Noah in the Hebrew Bible, whose lifespan was recorded as 969 years. The Foundation's mission is to make age 90 the new 50 by 2030. The organization has funded independent longevity research, underwritten several international competitions aimed at promoting scientific breakthroughs, financed dozens of companies and initiatives developing products to extend the healthy human lifespan and created or sponsored four other foundations and venture funds to promote the mission of extending healthy life. For more information, visit the Foundation website, or check it out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Florina Gobel, Methuselah Foundation

[email protected] or

(206) 643-8175

or

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup

[email protected] or

(312) 543-9026

SOURCE Methuselah Foundation

Related Links

http://www.mfoundation.org

