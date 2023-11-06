Methyl Acetate Market size to increase by USD 11.72 billion between 2023 to 2028| ALPHA CHEMIKA, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Methyl Acetate Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Increasing demand for methyl acetate in the paints and coatings industry is notably driving the methyl acetate market. However, factors such as Increasing awareness of health hazards of methyl acetate may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the methyl acetate market including ALPHA CHEMIKA, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Choice Organochem LLP, Eastman Chemical Co., EuroChem Group AG, Gayatri Industries, Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Ruifeng Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Celanese Corp.: The company offers methyl acetate which is a 95 percent clear, colorless liquid with a nonresidual, pleasant odor typical of esters.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

Type

High purity

Low purity

End-user

Paints and coatings

Inks

Personal care

Others

The high purity segment is set for substantial growth during the forecast period. Methyl acetate, also known as acetic acid methyl ester with the chemical formula CH3COOCH3, offers a valuable high-purity grade, exceeding 99.5% purity, known for its exceptional quality and effectiveness. High-purity methyl acetate finds extensive use as a solvent in the paints and coatings industry, appreciated for its low toxicity, excellent solvent capabilities, and relatively low boiling point. Additionally, the adhesive segment also experiences advantages from high purity methyl acetate.

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to make a significant 67% contribution to global market growth. In this context, acetic acid methyl ester, also known as methyl ethanoate, plays a vital role as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane (PU) foams. Notably, key countries like China, South Korea, India, and Japan are prominent consumers of PU foams within the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist methyl acetate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the methyl acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the methyl acetate market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of methyl acetate market companies

Related Reports:

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market: The acrylic acid derivatives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028.

Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: The chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% between 2022 and 2027.

Methyl Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio