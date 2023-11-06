Methyl Acetate Market size to increase by USD 11.72 billion between 2023 to 2028| ALPHA CHEMIKA, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Methyl Acetate Market size is expected to grow by USD 11.72 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Increasing demand for methyl acetate in the paints and coatings industry is notably driving the methyl acetate market. However, factors such as Increasing awareness of health hazards of methyl acetate may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the methyl acetate market including  ALPHA CHEMIKA, Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Choice Organochem LLP, Eastman Chemical Co., EuroChem Group AG, Gayatri Industries, Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Ruifeng Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Celanese Corp.: The company offers methyl acetate which is a 95 percent clear, colorless liquid with a nonresidual, pleasant odor typical of esters.

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

Type

  • High purity
  • Low purity

End-user

  • Paints and coatings
  • Inks
  • Personal care
  • Others

The high purity segment is set for substantial growth during the forecast period. Methyl acetate, also known as acetic acid methyl ester with the chemical formula CH3COOCH3, offers a valuable high-purity grade, exceeding 99.5% purity, known for its exceptional quality and effectiveness. High-purity methyl acetate finds extensive use as a solvent in the paints and coatings industry, appreciated for its low toxicity, excellent solvent capabilities, and relatively low boiling point. Additionally, the adhesive segment also experiences advantages from high purity methyl acetate.

Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to make a significant 67% contribution to global market growth. In this context, acetic acid methyl ester, also known as methyl ethanoate, plays a vital role as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane (PU) foams. Notably, key countries like China, South Korea, India, and Japan are prominent consumers of PU foams within the region.

Methyl Acetate Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist methyl acetate market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the methyl acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the methyl acetate market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of methyl acetate market companies

Methyl Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 11.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

