Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Size to Grow by USD 78.75 million | Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry to Drive Growth | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) market covers the following areas:

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Sizing

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Forecast

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand from the construction industry is driving the global methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) market growth. Construction is currently a growing business in various rising economies in APAC and South America. In seasonally adjusted figures, private sector dwellings scaled 15.1% monthly and 57.5% annually in February 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). According to the United States Census Bureau, in the fourth quarter of 2019 (October to December), repair and maintenance of non-housing and public housing grew by 1.6% and 0.9 %, respectively, in the UK. Furthermore, construction output in November 2020 was 0.6% higher than in February 2020, with repair and maintenance work increasing by 7.4%. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The hazardous effects of MIBC derivatives is challenging the global methyl isobutyl carbinol market growth. In addition, changes in demand and the availability of alternatives are also expected to have a detrimental influence on the industry in the near future. Acute (short-term) MIBC exposure can lead to weariness, headache, nausea, lightheadedness, vomiting, dizziness, incoordination, and narcosis. Chronic long-term occupational exposure to methyl isobutyl ketone has been linked to nausea, headaches, eye burning, lethargy, insomnia, gastrointestinal pain, and minor liver enlargement in humans. Such factors are expected to limit the MIBC market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for chemicals from the mineral ore processing industry will drive the methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) market growth in APAC during the forecast period. A major portion of the world's metal and mineral reserves, such as aluminum, coal, iron, and others, are present in APAC. Countries such as China, India, Australia, Malaysia, and others witness a high rate of mining operations. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC) market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Aug. Hedinger GmbH and Co. KG

Cameo Chemicals

Celanese Corp.

Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co.Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Monument Chemical

Redox Pty Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay SA

Stobec Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wego Chemical Group Inc.

WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 78.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Aug. Hedinger GmbH and Co. KG, Cameo Chemicals, Celanese Corp., Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co.Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monument Chemical, Redox Pty Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, Stobec Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Wego Chemical Group Inc., WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Arkema SA, BASF SE, and Dow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 Arkema SA

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Celanese Corp.

10.7 Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd.

10.8 Dow Inc.

10.9 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.10 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

10.11 Monument Chemical

10.12 Solvay SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

