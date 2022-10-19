Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market to grow by USD 2.97 Bn by 2026, Increasing demand from developing countries to East to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.97 billion. The report extensively covers the methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer market segmentation by Method (ACH method and isobutylene method) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 43% of the growth will originate from APAC. Request Free Sample Report.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market: Segmentation By Method

By Method, the market is categorized as – the ACH method and the isobutylene method. Globally, the ACH method has been by far the most important method for generating MMA monomers. Hydrocyanic acid and acetone are utilized as the initial components in the process to create the MMA monomer. Acetone and hydrocyanic acid are used to create ACH. In excess sulfuric acid, the resulting ACH is amidated before being combined with methanol to form an MMA monomer.

Due to its capacity to deliver a high yield by a straightforward reaction, this technique has found widespread uses. The ACH approach has a few other limitations as well, like how challenging it is to obtain cyanide when using the ACH method. The processing of the waste acid resulting from the usage of sulfuric acid is another problem. Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., Chirag Enterprise, Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LG Corp., LOTTE MCC Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG Stiftung, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Trinseo PLC, Vell Plast, and Zhejiang Dongue Chemical Co. Ltd.

Major Vendors with their Offerings

Arkema S.A.- The company manufactures acrylic monomers, rheology additives, and coating resins for adhesives, emulsions, paints and coatings, oil and gas, and water treatment applications.

Asahi Kasei Corp.- The company offers methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer for acrylic resin and coating materials.

BASF SE- The company offers methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomers such as behenyl methacrylate 1822 F and behenyl polyethylenglycol methacrylate 1100.

KURARAY Co. Ltd.- The company offers methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer such as for PMMA molding materials, sheets and films, plastic modifiers, paints, and paper coatings.

LG Corp.- The company offers mobile batteries, automotive batteries, electricity storage, and others.

Key Market Dynamics:

One of the main factors boosting the market for methyl methacrylate monomer is the rising demand from developing nations. Many MMA monomer suppliers are moving their manufacturing operations to emerging nations. The expansion of the global MMA monomer market is aided by the availability of raw materials, cheap labor, land, low transportation costs, and less onerous governmental restrictions. In addition, the governments of APAC nations are making significant investments in the housing sector as a result of urbanization and rising living standards. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rise in a residential buildings in APAC will have a favorable effect on the market's expansion throughout the projection period.

However, the thing preventing the methyl methacrylate monomer market from expanding is the volatility of raw material costs. The main basic materials utilized to make MMA monomers are petrochemicals. As a result, the price of crude oil has a substantial impact on their cost. Download Free Sample Report.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Monomer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema S.A., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., Chirag Enterprise, Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., LG Corp., LOTTE MCC Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG Stiftung, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Trinseo PLC, Vell Plast, and Zhejiang Dongue Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

