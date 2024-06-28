Metier Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Jacob Baker

NATRONA COUNTY, Wyo., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metier Law Firm, LLC, representing Amanda Baker, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following the death of her husband, Jacob R. Baker, in a crane accident on June 23, 2023. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Grant Lawson, names Kent A. Lundine, doing business as High Country Crane Service, as the defendant.

Jacob Baker, a resident of Natrona County, was working at an oilfield near Douglas, Wyoming. During the incident, he was assisting in unloading a concrete slab using a Grove TMS9000E crane operated by High Country Crane Service. The crane's boom pin failed, causing the boom to collapse and fatally crush Jacob Baker.

The lawsuit alleges that High Country Crane Service failed to maintain the crane in safe working condition, including:

- Failing to conduct required inspections.

- Negligent hiring, training, and supervision of employees.

- Disregarding safety regulations.

- Providing an unsafe working environment.

The complaint highlights several violations identified by the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), citing High Country Crane Service for serious violations that contributed to this preventable tragedy.

Amanda Baker is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the negligence of High Country Crane Service.

Attorney Grant Lawson of Metier Law Firm stated, "This tragic accident has left a family devastated. We are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and that safety standards are enforced to prevent such incidents from occurring again."

About Metier Law Firm

Metier Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. With a compassionate approach and a commitment to justice, the firm strives to alleviate the stress and confusion associated with personal injury claims, allowing clients to focus on recovery and rebuilding their lives.

