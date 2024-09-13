Metify and SecEdge Forge Secure "Root of Trust" Strategic Partnership

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metify.io, a pioneer in secure zero-touch server provisioning (ZTP), and SecEdge, a leading digital security company, have announced their global strategic partnership. The collaboration centers on developing innovative Root-of-Trust (RoT) solutions for original design manufacturers (ODMs) and enterprises seeking robust security measures.

Metify CEO, Michael Wagner, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "MOJO empowers businesses with secure infrastructure-as-code solutions. Our collaboration with SecEdge enables us to deliver chip level Root-of-Trust (RoT) innovations that safeguard critical systems and bolster security for enterprises of any size."

SecEdge Co-CEO, Sami Nassar, echoed Wagner's sentiments: "Our joint commitment to RoT technology is a big step forward for trusted digital ecosystems. By combining SecEdge's innovations in secure hardware, including SEC-TPM and SEC-VPN, with Metify MOJO, we have enabled a new level of security hardening for critical systems."

The partnership announcement included releasing their joint solution white paper and video. The solution addresses the growing demand for secure hardware across several industries and platforms, including critical infrastructure, telco, healthcare, and finance.

The solution is available today for Metify and SecEdge customers and partners.

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

Metify.io Media Relations Email: Emily Lundquist, 888-651-3711, [email protected]

SecEdge Media Relations Email: [email protected]

About Metify: Metify is a leading provider of data center automation solutions, dedicated to simplifying infrastructure management through open standards and zero-touch provisioning. Our flagship product, Mojo Platform, supports all server manufacturers and enables seamless, automated provisioning and management of servers, storage, and network devices. Mojo eliminates the need for multiple proprietary tools, ensuring a streamlined and efficient approach to data center operations. For more information, visit www.metify.io .

About SecEdge: SecEdge is a digital security leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications in a software platform. Renowned for its award-winning AI Model protection, the SecEdge platform provides a complete chip-to-cloud solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

