Metify.io and Taikun Announce Global Partnership for Advanced Kubernetes Management Madison, WI, and Prague, Czechia -- July 23, 2024

MADISON, Wis., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metify, a leading provider of data center automation solutions, and Taikun, a pioneer in advanced Kubernetes management solutions, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates two best-in-class software products into a single, unified platform. Their joint "CloudWorks" solution allows end users to automate their entire Kubernetes stack from bare metal server provisioning through application deployment.

Michael Wagner, CEO of Metify, comments: "Our collaboration with Taikun is a game-changer for enterprise IT teams. By combining Metify's bare-metal capabilities with Taikun's Kubernetes expertise, we have delivered a powerful new infrastructure solution with several industry-first features."

Adam Skotnicky, CEO of Taikun, adds: "Metify's powerful hardware automation solution provides the perfect foundation for us to build on and deliver our advanced Kubernetes management capabilities to end users."

Metify and Taikun are joining forces to bring powerful automation from BIOS configuration to cloud-native application deployment. This partnership marks a significant step forward in removing end users from the deep complexities of hardware and software setup and configuration. The announcement of their "CloudWorks" solution addresses the growing demand for comprehensive and simplified solutions to provision and manage Kubernetes deployments.

About Metify: Metify is a trusted provider of data center automation solutions. Their flagship product, Mojo Platform, has pioneered open standards-based bare metal provisioning for any server manufacturer including: Dell, HPE, Supermicro, Lenovo, Cisco, Intel, Quanta, etc. Download Mojo for a free 30-Day trial at www.metify.io.

About Taikun: Taikun has developed a Kubernetes Management and Application Delivery Solution, CloudWorks. CloudWorks delivers Advanced Managed Kubernetes on nine platforms today: AWS, Azure, GCP, OpenShift, Proxmox, VMware vSphere & Tanzu, OpenStack, and Zadara Edge Compute. Learn more about Taikun at www.taikun.cloud.

