Metis Is Integrating Chainlink CCIP as Its Canonical Token Bridge Infrastructure and Official Cross-Chain Solution

By integrating CCIP as the official cross-chain protocol powering its canonical token bridge, Metis can securely interoperate with the multi-chain ecosystem, reduce cross-chain transaction times to Ethereum

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis , a permissionless Ethereum layer-2 network powering the next generation of decentralized applications, and Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today that Metis is officially integrating Chainlink CCIP —the industry standard for secure cross-chain interoperability—as its canonical token bridge infrastructure, enabling the Metis ecosystem to expand its cross-chain footprint, enhance user and developer experience, and accelerate adoption.

As a part of this integration, the Metis bridge interface will be upgraded to leverage Chainlink CCIP as the official cross-chain infrastructure to power the canonical Metis token bridge, with an initial focus on bridging leading stablecoins from Ethereum mainnet onto the Metis network. Over time, additional blockchain networks and tokens are expected to be supported to further accelerate the growth of the Metis ecosystem. Additional information on the migration will be provided in the near future.

Metis selected CCIP to power its official canonical token bridge following extensive research into all cross-chain interoperability options available on the market. Chainlink has the most proven track record of maintaining the highest standard of security and reliability in the Web3 industry, having enabled over $9.7 trillion in value, with CCIP being the only cross-chain solution that achieves level-5 cross-chain security.

Furthermore, CCIP is backed by the Risk Management Network —a separate, independent network that continually monitors and verifies cross-chain operations for erroneous activity. This defense-in-depth approach to security is particularly important given that over $2.8 billion has historically been exploited due to unsecure and unreliable cross-chain infrastructure.

"We're excited that Metis has chosen Chainlink CCIP as its canonical token bridge infrastructure," stated Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "By securely interoperating cross-chain via CCIP, Metis is able to provide a more seamless developer and user experience in its ecosystem while helping to accelerate the adoption of its layer-2 network."

By integrating CCIP to power its canonical token bridge, the Metis ecosystem also gains access to a number of additional benefits for its developers and users, including faster token transfers from Metis to Ethereum (from seven days down to minutes), a standardized interface for interacting across chains, and access to Programmable Token Transfers—a CCIP-native feature where tokens can be transferred along with instructions for their use on destination chain (e.g., depositing stablecoins into a lending market upon arrival).

Additionally, integrating CCIP exposes the Metis ecosystem to both Chainlink's expansive and engaged Web3 developer ecosystem, as well as the surging capital markets interest and adoption surrounding the Chainlink platform.

"Security and user experience are our top priorities when it comes to the infrastructure securing the canonical Metis token bridge, and Chainlink CCIP's defense-in-depth security architecture and advanced capabilities are unparalleled," said Tom Ngo, Executive Lead at Metis. "We're thrilled to be integrating Chainlink CCIP to enable Metis to securely interoperate cross-chain and help drive the network's long-term growth and adoption."

Ultimately, integrating Chainlink CCIP for secure and scalable cross-chain interoperability will help Metis drive long-term network adoption and become a more attractive environment for building secure and scalable Web3 apps.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $9 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

About Metis

Metis is redefining blockchain's potential with its innovative Ethereum Layer 2 network. Focusing on accessibility, scalability, and security, our platform empowers the transition of applications, businesses, and communities to a new digital, decentralized, and open economy. Metis makes blockchain simple for everyone, ensuring fast, secure, and affordable transactions. Join Metis in pioneering a future where blockchain technology is within everyone's reach, paving the way for a more inclusive digital world.

Learn more about Metis by visiting metis.io and start building on Metis metis.io/dev/

