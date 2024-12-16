MetisX Rebrands as XCENA, Reflecting a Bold Vision for the Future of Computing Architecture

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetisX has officially changed its corporate name to XCENA as part of a strategic rebranding effort. The new name reflects the company's mission to redefine modern computing systems. "X" symbolizes transformation, while "CENA" originates from the Latin word Scena, meaning "scene." Together, XCENA captures the vision of transforming the computing landscape with its intelligent memory solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce XCENA as we embark on a new chapter in our journey," said Jin Kim, CEO and co-founder of XCENA. "While our original name, MetisX, represented our aspiration to create intelligent memory solutions, XCENA better encapsulates our mission to revolutionize the computing scene with innovative products."

Founded in 2022, XCENA specializes in developing intelligent memory solutions leveraging Compute Express Link (CXL) technology. The company is at the forefront of shifting from traditional CPU-centric computing architectures to a data-centric approach, promising significant improvements in large-scale data processing applications such as vector databases, big data analysis, and DNA sequencing.

In May, XCENA successfully closed its Series A funding round, raising $44 million to advance its technology and business operations. The company is now preparing to manufacture its inaugural ASIC chip, scheduled for release in the first half of next year. Additionally, XCENA is exploring partnerships with major memory vendors to jointly promote CXL-based data-centric solutions, fostering an ecosystem that supports a new era of computing architecture.

Under its new corporate name, XCENA is embarking on global expansion. The company recently established a U.S. branch in Silicon Valley and is actively recruiting top talent to strengthen its marketing and sales operations. By situating its first international branch in the heart of technological innovation, XCENA aims to deepen engagement with key target customers, including major hyperscalers and database companies.

Looking ahead, XCENA plans to raise a strategic bridge fund next year from U.S.-based investors. If successful, it would mark a significant milestone as the first South Korean semiconductor startup to secure direct funding from U.S. venture capital firms. This achievement would not only enhance the company's valuation but also support the promotion of its inaugural ASIC chip to potential customers and partners in the U.S., bolstering its position in the global market.

XCENA is a fabless startup based in South Korea. Our mission is to pioneer fundamental technologies that usher in a data-centric computing world. We focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the needs of customers in sectors with large-scale data to process such as AI, big data, vector databases, DNA analysis, and more. Our expertise lies in the development of intelligent memory solutions and data-centric computing architecture, with a foundation built on Compute Express Link (CXL) standards. Through relentless innovation and strategic partnerships, XCENA is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of memory technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcena.com or https://linkedin.com/company/xcena.

