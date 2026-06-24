METLEN inaugurates the 4th production unit of the M Technologies Hub in Volos opening a new chapter for the Greek and European defence industry

In the presence of members of the Greek Government and senior representatives of the international defence industry, METLEN confirms that Greece can play the role of a production partner in the new European defence value chains, leveraging its industrial depth, expertise and international credibility.

In Volos, METLEN is developing a modern, vertically integrated defence industrial ecosystem, drawing on 25 years of expertise, reliability and operational efficiency. The M Technologies Hub is now evolving into a fully integrated production complex, unique in Greece, comprising six units across a total area of 100,000 sq.m., with capabilities in raw materials processing, manufacturing, assembly and support for complex defence applications.

In his speech, METLEN Executive Chairman Evangelos Mytilineos underlined the strategic importance of a strong Greek defence industry in safeguarding national sovereignty and contributing to European security and autonomy: "For us, today is not simply the inauguration of another industrial unit, another factory. It is part of a defence-industrial ecosystem that will be distinguished not only by its performance in global markets but will also form part of the company's expanding contribution to strengthening our country's defence capabilities. We live in an era in which security is returning to the core of the economy and politics, as global balances are shifting at a speed that would have been difficult to foresee only a few years ago. Geopolitical developments, new challenges and the reconfiguration of international alliances have created a new context in which countries, economies and societies are required to redefine their priorities. Greece, Europe and the entire world are facing a historic challenge. We must be more prepared, more self-sufficient and more capable of protecting our interests in an environment where traditional certainties have diminished."

The start of full production at the fourth unit of METLEN's defence arm complex confirms the pace of implementation of the plan presented at the company's Capital Markets Day in London in April 2025. At the same time, METLEN's defence footprint is further strengthened, and the domestic defence industrial base is reinforced.

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About METLEN

METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) is an international industrial and energy Company, holding a leading position in the metals and energy sectors, focused on sustainable growth and the circular economy. METLEN has established itself as a benchmark in competitive 'green' metallurgy at both European and global level, operating the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production unit in the European Union, with privately owned port facilities. In the Energy Sector, METLEN provides integrated energy solutions through the implementation of thermal and renewable power generation projects, electricity distribution and trading, as well as investments in network infrastructure, battery storage and other green technologies. METLEN operates across five continents and in more than 40 countries, employing over 8,500 people worldwide and implementing a fully synergistic model across its Sectors.

METLEN Financial Highlights

METLEN has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2025, METLEN reported consolidated revenue of €7.11 billion and EBITDA of €753 million with net profit of €314 million. Adjusted net debt stood at €2.10 billion, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x, reflecting strong financial resilience. METLEN is rated by leading international sustainability and ESG agencies, holding the unique Greek position in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Market Index, and distinguished across MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS Quality score, ISS Corporate Score, S&P Global ESG, LSEG, CDP, FTSE Russell, ESG Book, EcoVadis, Bloomberg and IdealRatings.

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