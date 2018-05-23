MeToo Founder Tarana Burke and Award-Winning Journalist Cokie Roberts Honored at National Women's History Museum Annual Awards Event

This year's event honored #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and award-winning journalist and author Cokie Roberts. Rebecca Boggs Roberts and Kaia Burke, the honorees' daughters, introduced their mothers and CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash served as mistress of ceremonies.

"Our nation's greatest successes rest on American women's shoulders, and it's time to acknowledge their active roles in our history—the roles our grandmothers, mothers, aunts, granddaughters, daughters, and nieces play in the workplace, community, and home," said NWHM Board Chair Susan D. Whiting. "Our honorees this year exemplify women's contributions to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of our country. Their stories show that our country deserves a physical gathering place to collaborate and share women's contributions to provide a complete view of American history."

The presenting sponsor for the event was Capital One. Kaleen Love, chief of staff to the president of Retail and Direct Bank said, "I have so many hopes for my twin daughters. I hope they learn from the heroes of the past and see themselves in our history. Being in this room tonight reminds me there is hope."

Cokie Roberts, a long-time supporter of the Museum said, "People need to see what women have done. When you leave half the population out of history, then it's not true. It's fake news. People need to see these stories, so we can be inspired and learn from them."

"The fact is we have to be intentional and purposeful about women's history and building this museum," said Tarana Burke. "If we are not intentional, it won't happen. We need to be those people who when they see us coming, they say 'you know she's going to ask us about that building again.' Yes, we are."

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) sponsor of H.R. 19 that would establish the women's history museum, also spoke at the event. "Events like this inspire us to work harder. We don't want a room in a building, we want our own museum. How can you empower women if you don't recognize them?" said Maloney.

Since 2011, the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History annual awards have recognized and honored women who have made a significant contribution to their field and who have served as an inspiration. Some past honorees include Dr. Maya Angelou, Annie Leibowitz, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Golden Globe award-winning actress Kerry Washington and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Photos from the event by Getty Images can be found here: Women Making History DC 2018 Event Photos

About the National Women ' s History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum has researched, collected, and exhibited women's contributions to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of our nation's history engaging people with our interactive website, online and physical exhibits, education programs, live presentations, and social media to ensure we tell those stories. Through these efforts and its future physical presence, the Museum serves as a guiding light to inspire people regardless of gender, class, race or culture to move into the future with respect, equal confidence, greater partnership and opportunity. A place where visitors can expand their understanding of women's roles and leave with a compete view of American history. For additional information visit womenshistory.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metoo-founder-tarana-burke-and-award-winning-journalist-cokie-roberts-honored-at-national-womens-history-museum-annual-awards-event-300653526.html

SOURCE National Women's History Museum

Related Links

http://www.womenshistory.org

