Metos USA and Paige Wireless partner for distribution and promotion of LoRaWAN solutions and network capability throughout the US

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metos USA, a US based affiliate of Pessl Instruments GmbH (Austria), has entered into an agreement with US telecommunications provider Paige Wireless to manufacture and customize hardware and smart-crop solutions for their innovative LoRaWAN network. Over the past few years, Paige Wireless has been tirelessly working to collaborate with local communities all throughout the Midwestern United States, establishing blanket coverage for their network across many areas currently underserved from other telecommunications sources. With the network in place, work shifted to growing the number of information gathering solutions that could reliably communicate and offer customers real-time, accurate environmental conditions throughout their operation. The partnership with Metos USA gives Paige Wireless access to a full lineup of environmental monitoring solutions for agriculture, city planning, turf management and ecological research tools. In turn, they provide individuals with plug and play solutions, pairing communication capability and monitoring hardware for irrigation management, environmental impact research and sustainability within the many different segments of natural resource allocation and tracking.

"I see this as a great partnership that can help us bring Paige Wireless communication solutions to other parts of the country where communication seems to be an issue. Without reliable coverage, thousands of small businesses are limited to what they can physically see as they manage their operations. This partnership offers the precise environmental measurement tools as well as affordable means to communicate those metrics and gives an instant advantage to any customer who wants to know exactly what is happening in their organization." – Derek Brazda – Metos USA - Midwest

"This partnership equips our customers with the tools they need to ensure sustainability in the long term and give farmers, ranchers, city planners, golf courses and researchers data that's crucial to managing operations. Metos USA has shown exhaustive dedication to ensuring the quality and consistency of solutions they bring to market. We are proud to be a partner going forward!" Jerry Prange – Paige Wireless

About Metos USA:

Building off the 35 years of industry experience of Pessl Instruments GmbH on a global level, Metos USA has been operating in the US since 2014, offering tools for informed decision making. A complete range of wireless, solar-powered monitoring systems under the iMETOS® brand, and an online platform FieldClimate are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning and more. Over the years, iMETOS® has become a global brand with local support, and has managed to reach out to almost every corner of the world. The iMETOS® brand lasts longer, performs better, is easier to use and offers you the lowest total cost of ownership.

More Information

Derek Brazda – Metos USA Midwest Key Accounts Manager – [email protected] – (402)988-8796

About Paige Wireless:

Paige Wireless is the innovative arm of Paige Electric Co, L.P., with a focus on bringing connectivity solutions to a variety of currently under-served industrial verticals, for the purpose of remote data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, installations, and much more. Paige Wireless drastically expands Paige's offering of connected solutions, untethering the constraints of wired connectivity. By delivering fully-integrated solutions, Paige Wireless allows rapid adoption of the latest technological advances and the realization of its benefits. Spanning 30 unique markets and all seven continents, Paige and Paige Wireless are together, leading the world in innovative cable and wireless solutions.

More Information

Julie Bushell – President, Paige Wireless – [email protected] – (928)282-2783

