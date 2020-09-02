Metova Announces Achievement of AWS Mobile Competency Status

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leading provider of custom software solutions for mobile, web, connected home and car, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the private and public sector, today announced the company has achieved AWS (Amazon Web Services) Mobile Competency Status. The AWS Competency Program is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced and Premier Tier Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success.

In order to achieve the Mobile Competency Status, AWS conducted a scrutinizing technical review of multiple customer projects to ensure best practices were implemented around security, reliability, scalability, operational excellence, and cost optimization. Attaining the AWS Mobile Competency differentiates Metova and showcases its specialized skills in mobile and cloud services.

"The AWS Mobile Competency designation solidifies Metova as a world-class development and service company creating technology solutions that solve business and industry challenges," said Jonathan Sasse, president and Chief Strategy Officer at Metova. "We look forward to continuing to use new and emerging technologies backed by the power of Amazon Web Services to supercharge technology or digital transformation initiatives – from mobile apps, to connected home to industrial IoT systems and installations."

For more detail on Metova and Amazon's Web Services Partner Network, read this Q&A with Metova's vice president of technology, Kent Watson: https://metova.com/metova-joins-amazon-web-services-partner-network/

Founded in 2006, Metova provides a complete range of technology services designed to equip businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging solutions for mobile, web, connected home, connected car, and IoT technologies. A 2019 IoT Breakthrough award winner and a AWS Advanced Consulting Partner , Metova continues to build on its success by retaining world-class talent and helping companies transform their business through technology . After i dentifying customer needs , informed through industry-trusted surveys and analysis , Metova defines and builds the experiences customers expect, aligned with business goals to streamline workflows and increase revenues – while delighting customers and disrupting industries.

