Metova Announces Formation of New Board of Advisors to Guide Strategic Growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a leader in the digital transformation and software development industry, is pleased to announce the official formation of its Board of Advisors. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Metova's commitment to strategic development and innovation, with the board set to provide expert guidance across various facets of the company's operations.

The newly established Board of Advisors comprises distinguished leaders from diverse backgrounds, including finance, technology, client success, marketing, culture, and operational excellence. Their collective expertise will play a pivotal role in steering Metova toward greater achievements and enhancing its position as a trailblazer in the tech industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of advisors to our team," said Josh Smith, CEO of Metova. "Their wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the industry will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities in our journey toward continued growth and excellence."

The Board of Advisors includes:

Jim Cady

Former Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer at SiriusXM, Jim has a rich history of driving growth and innovation within large organizations and start-ups alike. His strategic insights from his tenure at SiriusXM, where he spearheaded partnerships with major automotive OEMs, will greatly benefit Metova's strategic direction. Reflecting on his new role, Jim stated, "I am excited to join Metova's Board of Advisors and apply my experience in driving growth and fostering innovation. Together, we will set a course that leverages cutting-edge technology to not only meet but propel us ahead of market demands, ensuring Metova remains at the forefront of the industry."

Mike Smith

With over 30 years of advisory and investment experience, Mike has been a pivotal figure in supporting tech startups in Arkansas through Innovate Arkansas and other ventures. His deep understanding of capital investment and entrepreneurial growth will provide Metova with an enhanced approach to business development. Mike commented, "Having supported the rise of tech startups for over three decades, I look forward to bringing my insights on capital investment and entrepreneurial growth to Metova. It's an honor to help sculpt a strategic path that will amplify Metova's impact and foster sustainable business development."

Joseph Michelli, Ph.D.

A renowned author and CEO of The Michelli Experience, Dr. Michelli brings a wealth of knowledge in customer experience excellence. His advisory role in global brands like The Ritz-Carlton and Starbucks will help in refining Metova's client engagement strategies. Joseph noted, "Exceptional client experiences are the cornerstone of enduring success. At Metova, I am eager to contribute to creating unmatched value for clients by infusing our operations with principles of service excellence that have defined global leaders across industries."

JP Dinnell

A former U.S. Navy SEAL and leadership instructor at Echelon Front, JP's experiences in leadership under high-stakes situations will provide Metova with insights into team building, resilience, and strategic execution. JP shared, "Leadership in high-stakes environments has taught me the critical importance of resilience and effective team dynamics. I am thrilled to bring this perspective to Metova, helping to forge a culture of leadership that drives our strategic objectives forward under any circumstance."

"The formation of our Board of Advisors is not just a strategic move, but a signal to our clients and the industry that we are enhancing our commitment to leadership and innovative solutions," added Josh Smith. "Their guidance will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our markets and stakeholders."

Metova is confident that the Board of Advisors will provide the strategic insights and guidance needed to navigate the future and achieve its vision of being at the forefront of technology and innovation.

About Metova

Optimizing Business with Digital Innovation

Metova drives innovation, guiding businesses through digital transformation with expert consultancy, tech/digital products, and strategic talent solutions. We lead companies forward with transformative, optimized business growth.

We create transformative experiences by blending strategic innovation, human-centric design, and modern technology. Our mission goes beyond industry standards, offering meaningful opportunities for clients, ourselves, and the world. We enlist the industry's best entrepreneurs, tech experts, and veterans and accelerate digital transformations for leading brands. Metova stands as the driving force behind solutions that redefine industry benchmarks and push the boundaries of what's possible. We innovate solutions today to shape the digital landscape of tomorrow.

