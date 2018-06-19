Metova CyberCENTS Technologies Selected for DoD Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) Prototype

Metova CyberCENTS, a Division of Metova Federal, is one of four companies selected to integrate technologies to create a best-of-breed PCTE prototype solution. The result of the effort will be an engaging user experience based on commercial cyber environments and gaming technologies capable of delivering individualized and team training for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Mission Forces (CMFs).

Metova CyberCENTS will support four primary cyber range technology areas:

Blue Space - High-fidelity, operationally and contextually relevant blue space based upon Metova Federal's CENTS® product line of cyber range components and patented AutoBuild technology in SLAM-R©, Metova Federal's cyber range automation engine. This technology focuses on establishing cyber key terrain, physical/logical overlay of cyber/kinetic weapon system components, military force structure, force specific tools and combatant command adversary-specific architectures and technologies. Grey Space - High-fidelity standards-based grey space capabilities based upon our Range Global Internet (RGI®) product and Global Traffic Tracker technologies. This technology focuses creation of Commercial Internet and Department of Defense Information Network architectures through the emulation of network services, web services, webmail, file sharing, messaging and social media. Traffic Generation & Threat Emulation - Blue/Grey scenario updates of simulated user traffic and malicious threats based upon Metova Federal's SLAM-R and patented technology in Myrmidon. SLAM-R's technologies provide pre-programmed/dynamic traffic profile modification and threat injection to accurately reflect the forensic indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with the advanced persistent threats (APTs) representing the evolving adversary that our cyber warriors face. Cyber Integration with Warfighter Training Platforms - Data exchanges, software brokers, and application programming interfaces between the PCTE cyber range and other warfighting training platforms. This technology is based upon our research in cyber integration for Multi-domain Battle and includes the integration of Modeling and Simulation (M&S), Electronic Warfare (EW), Intelligence, and Kinetic (Air, Land, Sea, Space) domains.

Metova CyberCENTS President, Bill Dunn said, "The PCTE CIC1 award is an important milestone for Metova CyberCENTS and the DoD approach to cyber training. The Government did their due diligence in putting together a highly specialized team that will collaborate to bring PEO-STRI's vision for PCTE to life. It is extraordinary to see a diverse set of industry leading companies, with proprietary products, come together to integrate their technology to deliver a best-of-breed solution for cyberwarfare training. PEO-STRI is to be commended for orchestrating this evolution." Mr. Dunn further added: "We have followed the progression of this opportunity, watching it grow into its current state. The requirements are in line with our CENTS® product line which has been in use within the cyber community for well over a decade, so it is especially gratifying to be selected as one of the four inaugural companies to build the prototype."

In support of the PCTE effort and our work in Cyber Integration with Warfighter Training Platforms, Metova CyberCENTS is pleased to announce the opening of our newest office in the Central Florida Research Park. This office, located at 13501 Ingenuity Dr, opened its doors on June 1st and we will be holding our opening ceremony to celebrate with customers and partners on July 16th.

ABOUT CENTS® AND SLAM-R® TECHNOLOGY

The Cyberoperations Enhanced Network and Training Simulators (CENTS®) was developed in 2007 to support cyber training and operations for the US Air Force. Following over a decade of success and continual refinement, today CENTS® is the pre-eminent cyber simulator/range product portfolio for preparing cyber operators to detect, defend against, and counter malicious actors. CENTS® provides a powerful, realistic, risk-free simulated environment for training, developing and testing response actions to routine, zero-day, and catastrophic events. Metova Federal's patented technology that drives each CENTS product and delivers fidelity and realism is SLAM-R© (Sentinel, Legion, AutoBuild, Myrmidon, Reconstitution), Metova Federal's cyber range automation engine.

ABOUT METOVA FEDERAL, LLC

Metova Federal, LLC is a privately held Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is a leading technology company creating world-class cyber simulator and cyber range environments, and provider of technology services for customers ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies. Metova Federal provides solutions for organizations such as the Department of State, Department of Defense, State Agencies, and Colleges and Universities, and commercial entities. Metova Federal provides services that include Cybersecurity, Cyberspace Operations, Defense, Information Technology Services, and RFID.

To learn more about Metova CyberCENTS, visit: https://cybercents.com/

Copyright © 2009-2018 by Metova Federal, LLC. All rights reserved. SLAM-R Copyright © 2009-2018 by Metova Federal, LLC. All rights reserved.

Patent Issued, Metova Federal, LLC; Patent No.: US9,246,768, January 26, 2016 – Systems and Methods for a Simulated Network Attack Generator. Patent Issued, Metova Federal, LLC; Patent No.: US8,751,629, June 10, 2014 – Systems and Methods for Automated Building of a Simulated Network Environment. Patent Issued, Metova Federal, LLC; Patent No.: US8,532,970 B2, September 10, 2013 – Systems and Methods for Network Monitoring and Analysis of a Simulated Network. Additional Patents Pending 2009-2018 through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metova-cybercents-technologies-selected-for-dod-persistent-cyber-training-environment-pcte-prototype-300668507.html

SOURCE Metova CyberCENTS

Related Links

https://cybercents.com/

