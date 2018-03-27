Metova CyberCENTS Unveils their Training Solutions Division

The company is now unveiling their Training Solutions Division and adding Cybersecurity training to their already competitive repertoire. Metova CyberCENTS' Training Solutions Division, headed by Greg Smith, has been working diligently to create a catalog of course offerings now available to the public. When asked about the company's new training offerings, Metova CyberCENTS' President, Bill Dunn said, "As a company, we are constantly asked from the commercial sector if we would provide cyber training. Our team of Cybersecurity Subject Matter Experts has years of cyberspace operations, cyber training and curriculum development experience. So, standing up a Training Solutions Division and developing courses and exercises that center around Cybersecurity was a natural progression from our current products and services offerings."

A testament to quality-- Through the Florida Cyber Range partnership with the University of West Florida (UWF) Center for Cybersecurity, Metova CyberCENTS' Greg Smith, Ken Powell, and Chris Sheldon developed an innovative Cybersecurity Awareness Training Course for UWF's partnership with the Florida Agency for State Technology (AST). The six-day inaugural course was held in Tallahassee, Florida, 20-27 March 2018.

Metova CyberCENTS' VP of Training Solutions, Greg Smith, and Director of Training Systems Engineer, Ken Powell, in conjunction with Director, Center for Cybersecurity, Dr. Eman El-Sheikh, delivered the course to Florida AST personnel, state agency information security managers, and other information technology personnel. The course took the students through a myriad of topics, such as Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Risk and Network Management Frameworks, Cyber Incident Response, and Managing Network Devices. The course wrapped up with a Final Team Problem designed to test the culmination of the information students received. Mr. Dunn stated: "Expect to hear and see more from Metova CyberCENTS in the area of Cybersecurity training."

Metova CyberCENTS is an agile company capable of producing quality products and services and as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, views their size as an asset. They can easily adapt to the ever-changing cyber environment and incorporate current information into curriculum almost as it occurs, thus, providing their customers with the most up-to-date and realistic information to train their Cybersecurity experts. Metova CyberCENTS is the future of cyber range environments and simulators, and now, education and training.

ABOUT CENTS® AND SLAM-R® TECHNOLOGY

Using state-of-the-art training simulators much like those used by fighter pilots, CENTS® was developed in 2006 to support cyber training and operations for the US Air Force. Following a decade of success and continual refinement, today CENTS® is the pre-eminent product portfolio for preparing cyber operators to detect and defend against malicious actors. CENTS® provides a powerful, realistic, risk-free simulated environment for training, developing and testing response actions to routine, zero-day, and catastrophic events. Metova's range automation engine that drives each CENTS product and delivers fidelity and realism, is the simulator's SLAM-R© (Sentinel, Legion, AutoBuild, Myrmidon, Reconstitution) Appliance.

ABOUT METOVA FEDERAL, LLC

Metova Federal, LLC is a privately held Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is a leading technology company creating world-class cyber simulator and cyber range environments, mobile applications, and provider of technology services for customers ranging from government entities to Fortune 500 companies and startups. Metova provides solutions for organizations such as the Department of State, Department of Defense, and hundreds of commercial entities. Metova provides services that include Cybersecurity, Cyberspace Operations, Defense, Information Technology Services, RFID, and mobile application development.

