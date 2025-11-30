Metrasens Vantage Debuts at RSNA 2025: Intelligent MRI Safety System Delivers Earlier Projectile Risk Detection and Reduced Alarm Fatigue

Metrasens Vantage addresses one of MRI's most critical safety challenges: preventing ferromagnetic objects from entering MRI environments where they can become dangerous projectiles. Unlike traditional systems that rely solely on magnetic detection, Vantage integrates multiple data streams—magnetic sensing, personnel movement tracking, and door status monitoring—to deliver context-aware alerts. By correlating these inputs, the system reduces false alarms and eliminates the alert fatigue that undermines staff vigilance and response effectiveness.

"MRI safety has always been about more than just detection—it's about giving clinical care teams the clarity and confidence to act when it matters most," said Dr. Simon Goodyear, CEO of Metrasens. "Metrasens Vantage transforms entry control from a reactive checkpoint into a proactive safety intelligence system. By understanding context and eliminating distractions, we're empowering staff to focus on what truly matters: protecting patients and personnel."

Intelligent Safety Through Advanced Technology

Metrasens Vantage integrates multiple sophisticated capabilities into a single, seamless system:

Early Detection Architecture – The system detects ferromagnetic threats before they reach the MRI door, providing the earliest possible warning and additional time for intervention when seconds are critical.

Customizable Detection Regions – Facilities can configure early and final detection zones to align with their specific Zone III layout and workflows, with tailored alert behaviors including permission-based alerts for authorized personnel.

Context-Aware Alerting – By processing inputs from people movements, magnetic signatures, and door status, Vantage interprets every signal in context to deliver only alerts that truly matter, significantly reducing nuisance alarms and alarm fatigue.

Smart Environmental Adaptation – Configurable blackout regions eliminate alerts from non-critical areas and nearby magnetic sources, keeping focus on genuine risks.

Comprehensive Event Intelligence – Seamless integration with Metrasens IQ transforms every detection event into actionable data, enabling managers to track key safety metrics, reconstruct incidents through event replay, generate compliance reports, and leverage AI-powered insights to identify trends and strengthen protocols.

Experience Vantage at RSNA

Conference attendees are invited to see Metrasens Vantage in action at North Hall — Booth 6750 throughout the conference:

Live Demonstrations : Top of every hour

: Top of every hour Ribbon Cutting Ceremony : Monday, December 1 at 11:00 AM CT with Dr. Simon Goodyear, CEO

: Monday, December 1 at 11:00 AM CT with Dr. Simon Goodyear, CEO MRI Safe Swag: Available while supplies last

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the global leader in ferromagnetic detection systems for MRI safety. The company's advanced technologies protect patients, staff, and expensive MRI equipment in healthcare facilities worldwide. Metrasens combines decades of expertise in magnetic detection with innovative software and analytics to deliver comprehensive safety solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern medical imaging departments.

For more information about Metrasens Vantage, visit www.metrasens.com or stop by Booth 6750 at RSNA 2025.

